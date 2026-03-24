Boxwood Partners Advises Franchise Creator, a Portfolio Company of Liftout Capital, on its Sale to Franchise FastLane, a Portfolio Company of Southfield Capital

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Continues to Strengthen Its Position as a Trusted Advisor in the Franchise Services Sector

JUPITER, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the sale of Franchise Creator, LLC ("Franchise Creator" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Liftout Capital, to Franchise FastLane, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital. The Company's partnership with Liftout has helped accelerate the Company's growth trajectory, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in franchise services. Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Franchise Creator.

Boxwood advises Franchise Creator sale, expanding a leading platform in franchise development services. Post this Boxwood Partners advised Franchise Creator, a portfolio company of Liftout Capital, on its sale to Franchise FastLane, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Hossein Kasmai, Franchise Creator has established itself as a premier resource for emerging and established business owners, interested in converting their business into a franchise operation. Franchise Creator's comprehensive franchise services include end-to-end franchise development, marketing, and franchise sales services. With more than 14 years in business and a trusted brand spanning food & beverage, home services, medical, retail, health & beauty, and beyond, the Company has helped brands such as Strickland Brothers, Sugaring NYC, 4Ever Young, and Sebanda Insurance scale from single locations to national franchise systems.

The Boxwood Partners deal team included Brian Alas (Managing Director), Clayton Patton (Vice President), Gio Lagnerini (Associate), and Will Moore (Associate).

"This partnership creates a compelling opportunity for Franchise Creator and its clients to benefit from a full suite of franchise services—from initial formation through scaled expansion," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood. "In partnership with Franchise FastLane, the platform can now deliver a true one-stop solution, offering franchise brands meaningful value at every stage of their growth journey. We're excited to support the Company's continued success."

Boxwood continues to establish itself as a leader within the franchise services sector, having now advised on five transactions in the sector including Franchise Creator, IFPG, Franchise Fastlane, FranDevCo, and iFranchise Group over the last three years.

"We are extremely grateful for the expert guidance provided by the Boxwood team throughout this process," said Hossein Kasmai. Founder and CEO of Franchise Creator. "Their comprehensive knowledge of the franchise sector combined with the depth of their relationships is truly unmatched, and we cannot thank them enough for finding us the perfect partner to help drive our next stage of growth."

Franchise FastLane's acquisition, backed by Southfield Capital, will support Franchise Creator's continued expansion of its franchise development platform, further growth of its service offerings, and strategic initiatives aimed at capitalizing on the rapidly growing demand for outsourced franchise consulting and development services.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor across the franchising ecosystem, having advised on numerous deals on both the buy- and sell-side. To learn more, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Franchise Creator

Franchise Creator Franchise Creator is a leading franchise consulting firm, specializing in turning businesses into successful franchise brands. Franchise Creator provides end-to-end franchise consulting services including franchise strategy, development, marketing and sales, to help brands expand nationally and internationally through franchising. Learn more at www.franchisecreator.com.

About Liftout Capital

Liftout Capital is an investment holding company investing in lower middle market founder owned services companies. With deep sector expertise in industrial and business services, Liftout partners with management teams to drive long-term growth through a flexible, partnership-oriented investment approach. Learn more at liftoutcapital.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise sales organization that partners with emerging and high-growth franchise brands to accelerate unit expansion through a proven sales and marketing engine. Backed by Southfield Capital, Franchise FastLane combines deep franchise expertise with a data-driven approach to connect qualified franchise candidates with the right opportunities. Learn more at franchisefastlane.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in and building lower middle market companies through operational excellence, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. Learn more at southfieldcapital.com.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC