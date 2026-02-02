Boxwood Partners Advises WellBiz Brands on its Acquisition by Transom Capital Group

Leading Beauty and Wellness Franchisor Enters Next Phase of Growth with New Private Equity Partner

JUPITER, Fla. and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of WellBiz Brands, Inc. ("WellBiz"), a leading multi-brand beauty and wellness franchisor, to Transom Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. WellBiz was previously a portfolio company of KSL Capital Partners.

"WellBiz has built a resilient, multi-brand platform that is well positioned for its next phase of growth." Boxwood Partners acted as co-advisor to WellBiz Brands, a leading multi-brand beauty and wellness franchisor, on its acquisition by Transom Capital Group.

WellBiz is a premier franchisor operating a diversified portfolio of category-leading beauty and wellness brands with strong national scale, attractive unit-level economics, and a proven, resilient franchising model. The platform has demonstrated consistent growth driven by unit expansion, durable consumer demand, and operational excellence across multiple beauty and wellness verticals.

The partnership with Transom Capital positions WellBiz to accelerate its next phase of growth through continued franchise development, enhanced franchisee support, and strategic investment in infrastructure, systems, and brand capabilities, further strengthening the platform for long-term success.

"Partnering with Transom represents an exciting new chapter for WellBiz Brands," said Amanda Clark, Chief Executive Officer of WellBiz Brands. "Their operational focus and experience scaling consumer and franchise platforms align well with our long-term vision. This transaction positions our brands and franchise partners to benefit from continued investment while maintaining the culture and performance standards that have driven our success."

Boxwood Partners and North Point Advisors served as co-financial advisors to WellBiz Brands on the transaction. The Boxwood Partners deal team was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Director), and Will Drawdy (Analyst). Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital Group, while Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP served as legal advisor to WellBiz Brands.

"WellBiz has built a highly attractive platform anchored by some of the most attractive personal care brands in the industry," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "We look forward to following the Company's continued success in partnership with Transom to support the next phase of growth."

The transaction further emphasizes Boxwood Partners' continued leadership advising franchisors and consumer-facing service platforms across the wellness, beauty, and lifestyle sectors. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About WellBiz Brands

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage, Fitness Together®, and Radiant Waxing®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom's expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential. Transom's sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value. For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

