Boxwood Partners Advises HomeWell Franchising Inc.️® on Its Sale to Main Post Partners and Management

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank specializing in founder- and family-led businesses, today announced that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to HomeWell Care Services ("HomeWell" or "the Company"), a leading national franchisor of non-medical, in-home senior care, on its sale to Main Post Partners, a San Francisco–based private equity firm, and HomeWell's existing management team.

This transaction marks Boxwood's second within the sector in 2026, following the sale of BrightStar Senior Care earlier in the year. The Boxwood deal team was led by Brian Alas, Managing Director, and included Dan Martinson, Director, and Donovan Murphy, Analyst.

HomeWell provides personalized, non-medical in-home care to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and homebound clients recovering at home. The Company's service offerings focus on companionship, personal care, and specialized support programs designed to help clients live safely and independently in the comfort of their homes. With a rapidly growing national footprint, HomeWell has established itself as a trusted provider across the in-home care continuum.

"Partnering with Main Post represents an exciting next chapter for HomeWell," said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Care Services. "We were seeking a partner who truly understands franchising, shares our people-first culture, and is committed to supporting our franchise owners as they care for families in their communities. With Main Post's experience and resources, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver high-quality, personalized care."

The partnership with Main Post Partners marks an important milestone in HomeWell's evolution and supports the company's next phase of growth. Main Post's experience investing in franchising and consumer service brands, combined with its collaborative, partnership-oriented approach, will enable HomeWell to further strengthen its support for franchise owners, expand its geographic reach, and continue enhancing the quality of care delivered to families nationwide.

"HomeWell Care Services has built a differentiated, mission-driven platform supported by a strong leadership team and deep franchisee relationships, enabling meaningful impact in the communities it serves," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "This partnership positions management to accelerate growth, expand the platform, and continue advancing HomeWell's commitment to high-quality care while preserving the values that have defined the brand. This transaction underscores Boxwood Partners' continued focus on advising high-quality franchisors and service-oriented businesses, particularly those operating in resilient, growth-oriented sectors such as healthcare services and senior care."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About HomeWell Franchising

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with over 100 franchise owners representing more than 170 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low-investment franchise, The Franchise Times Top 400® company, and consecutively ranked among the nation's top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a growth equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions, primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

