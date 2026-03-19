Boxwood Partners Advises RS Boes Holdings, a Neighborly Franchisee, On its Acquisition by Burlington Capital Partners

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Successfully Completes its 10th Transaction in the Garage Services Industry and 13th Residential Services Franchisee Transaction

JUPITER, Fla. and RICHMOND, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of RS Boes Holdings, operating a multi-territory Precision Garage Door Service franchise ("PDS" or the "Company"), to Burlington Capital Partners and RF Investment Partners.

Boxwood completes its 10th garage services deal, reinforcing its leadership in residential services M&A. Post this Boxwood Partners advised RS Boes Holdings on its sale to Burlington Capital Partners and RF Investment Partners, marking its 10th transaction in the garage services sector.

Founded and led by Robert and Stephanie Boes, RS Boes Holdings has grown into one of the leading operators within the Precision Garage Door Service system. The company operates across four states and five markets and employs nearly 100 technicians. In recent years, the business has achieved double-digit organic revenue growth driven by a disciplined operating model, strong inbound demand, and a highly professionalized sales and service organization.

Beyond its core residential repair and installation services, RS Boes Holdings has also built one of the franchise system's most robust commercial platforms, serving light industrial, municipal and commercial clients and positioning the Company for continued expansion.

"RS Boes Holdings is widely recognized as one of the leading operators in the Precision system and one of the few franchisees to successfully serve both residential and commercial customers at scale," said Michael Baldwin of Burlington Capital. "The Company embodies what we view as the 'three-legged stool' of the garage market — residential service, residential installation, and commercial service, maintenance, and installation — creating diversified revenue streams and a resilient earnings profile."

For founders Robert and Stephanie Boes, the sale represented the culmination of years of growth and professionalization, and they credited Boxwood Partners with helping guide the company through the complex transaction process.

"Madison and Drew were deeply involved throughout the entire process and provided hands-on strategic advice that helped us get this transaction across the line," added Robert Boes, Co-Founder of RS Boes Holdings. "With their guidance, we were able to identify the right partner to help us make pivotal strategic decisions for our business while continuing to add support within an ever-changing environment and ongoing professionalization effort."

Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to RS Boes Holdings. The transaction was led by Madison Day (Director) and Drew Asadorian (Associate). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Garage door services sits at the intersection of high-margin essential services and durable long-term demand," said Madison Day, Director at Boxwood Partners "The industry remains highly localized, with a long tail of independent operators, yet is underpinned by non-discretionary break/fix demand, an aging U.S. housing stock, and structural housing demand that continues to outpace supply. These dynamics create an ideal environment for scaled operators, strategic capital partners, and disciplined consolidation."

The transaction represents Boxwood Partners' 10th garage services transaction and 13th residential services franchisee transaction, underscoring the firm's growing expertise advising businesses in the residential services and franchising sectors.

FORVIS Mazers served as the accounting advisor to RS Boes while GrayRobinson functioned as legal counsel for the transaction. Buy-side legal counsel was Fredrikson & Byron, and buy-side accounting support was provided by CLA.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both franchisors and franchisees, successfully facilitating numerous buy-side and sell-side transactions across the franchise industry, including home services, wellness, home care, and more. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Burlington Capital Partners

Burlington Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private equity firm that invests in founder-owned or family-owned lower-middle-market businesses in mission-critical industries and partners with leading industry executives to drive growth. Please visit www.burlingtoncp.us for more information.

About RF Investment Partners

RF Investment Partners ("RF"), a relationship-first, lower-middle-market private capital firm, provides innovative and flexible capital primarily for family- and founder-owned businesses. We structure each investment to align our shared goals and interests with each company's management team. Named on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, RF brings operational and deep sector-based expertise to support our portfolio companies across the software, healthcare services, and business services sectors. RF manages approximately $700 million and has the capabilities to provide equity and debt capital to support strategic initiatives such as acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. To learn more, please visit www.rf-partners.com.

Precision Garage Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service®, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company, providing consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 150 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Precision Garage Door Service®, visit PrecisionDoor.net.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC