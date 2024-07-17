Boxwood Partners Advises Pay4Leads, a Premier Marketing Services Company, on its Acquisition by Liftout Capital

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Adds Another Successful Transaction; Marking 10th Deal in the Broader Business Services Industry

JUPITER, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pay4Leads, Inc. ("the Company"), a premier marketing company, by Liftout Capital, an investment holding company investing in lower middle market founder owned services companies. Based in Exton, PA, the Company specializes in providing exclusive leads to tree care and other residential services businesses nationwide.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank known for its deep experience with entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Pay4Leads on the transaction. The transaction was led by Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Robbie Nickle (Director), Clayton Patton (Vice President), Evan Donnellan (Associate), and Nick Logue (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boxwood continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted advisor within the business services industry and a premier advisor within the residential services industry. Pay4Leads marks the 10th business services transaction and 10th so far this year.

"Liftout's acquisition will empower Pay4Leads to expand upon the success they've been able to achieve with tree care clients," stated Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "Additionally, they'll continue to expand into adjacent home services such as roofing, siding, and windows, where they are already growing their market share today."

Established in 2016 as Pay4Leads, the Company services clients across the country and can provide their essential services to all 50 states.

"We are grateful for the Boxwood team for their expert guidance and partnership throughout this process," said Don Dowd, Founder and CEO of Pay4Leads. "The Boxwood team's intimate knowledge of both the business services and residential services sectors was an invaluable asset in our negotiations, and we are extremely thankful that they helped us land such a fantastic partner in Liftout."

"We're thrilled to acquire Pay4Leads, as it marks a significant step in expanding our presence in the residential services sector," said Eric Wolf, Co-Founder and Partner of Liftout Capital. "Pay4Leads' demonstrated capacity to deliver high-quality leads and their strong client relationships align perfectly with our strategic goals, making them an excellent addition to our portfolio. We're grateful to the Boxwood team for their expertise in lead generation and marketing services, and for their invaluable guidance and support throughout this process."

Aaron Ambrose and Jonathan Lazarrow of AML served as legal counsel to Pay4Leads while Matthew Barnette and Jordan Eatman from Clifton Larson Allen acted as the accounting advisors.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Liftout Capital

Liftout Capital is a Denver based investment holding company dedicated to lower middle market founder-owned businesses. Leveraging decades of experience and deep industry expertise, the company focuses on accelerating growth in business and industrial service companies. To learn more, visit https://liftoutcapital.com/.

About Pay4Leads

Pay4Leads is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and other residential services businesses nationwide. Their geo-targeting and real-time lead responses have helped businesses achieve significant growth and success in a competitive market. More information is available at https://pay4leadsinc.com/.

