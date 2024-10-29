Boxwood Partners Advises Sam The Concrete Man, a Leading Concrete Services Franchisor, on its Partnership with Eagle Merchant Partners

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Adds Another Successful Transaction in the Franchising and Residential & Commercial Services Sectors

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce that Sam The Concrete Man, a leading concrete services franchisor, has received an equity investment from Eagle Merchant Partners, a leading private equity firm that invests in consumer and commercial services businesses. Based in Centennial, CO, Sam The Concrete Man provides residential concrete services for driveways, walkways, and patios as well as commercial services for parking lots, entry ways, and sidewalks for commercial clients.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank known for its extensive experience with entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Sam The Concrete Man on the transaction. The transaction was led by Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Robbie Nickle (Director), Colby Carter (Vice President), Nick Logue (Analyst), and Jeff Nugent (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boxwood is enhancing its reputation as a premier advisor in the residential and commercial services sectors.

"The acquisition of Sam The Concrete Man by Eagle Merchant Partners will significantly bolster their growth initiatives across the country," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "This partnership will not only ensure the continued delivery of high-quality concrete services to residents and businesses but also propel them closer to their goal of becoming an industry leader."

Since its inception over three decades ago, Sam The Concrete Man has expanded its reach to offer residential and commercial concrete services to clients across 80 locations in the United States and Canada.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support provided by the Boxwood team throughout the acquisition process," said Todd Stewart, President and Co-Chairman of Sam The Concrete Man. "Their expertise in the home services industry has been invaluable, helping us find a partner that truly aligns with our brand in Eagle Merchant Partners."

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both Sam The Concrete Man and Eagle Merchant Partners as they work together to enhance service offerings and expand their market presence.

"The Eagle Merchant Partners team is thrilled to welcome Sam The Concrete Man to our portfolio," said Stockton Croft, Partner at Eagle Merchant Partners. "Their excellent reputation for quality service and notable growth aligns seamlessly with our mission to expand franchise-driven businesses."

Chase Stuart, Ben Goodman, and Chelsea Abramowitz of Ice Miller served as legal counsel while David Zawitkowski and Maxwell Hackes from Citrin Cooperman served as the accounting advisor to Sam The Concrete Man.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Eagle Merchant Partners

Eagle Merchant Partners specializes in partnering with founder-owned businesses in the Southeast, focusing on unique growth opportunities. With a keen eye for investment in leading franchise, consumer, and commercial services, Eagle Merchant Partners is one of the region's most experienced private equity investors. The firm acts as a strategic partner committed to creating long-term value for its portfolio companies during critical transition points. For more information, visit https://www.eaglemerchantpartners.com/.

About Sam The Concrete Man

Sam The Concrete Man is North America's largest residential concrete company, offering residential concrete flatwork and commercial concrete services. Known for its world-class concrete solutions and exceptional customer service, the company prides itself on a transparent and professional approach. With a streamlined model that includes internal marketing, a contact center, and dedicated operations teams, Sam The Concrete Man can provide fair and honest pricing on an international scale. Established in 1989, the company operates in key states and provinces across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://samtheconcreteman.com/.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC