Boxwood Partners Advises Wonder Franchises on Acquisition of Christmas Decor, A Niche Residential Services Franchisor

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Wonder Franchises, a subsidiary of Tucker's Farm Corporation, on its acquisition of Christmas Decor, the nation's premier franchisor of exterior Christmas and holiday decorating services. With a franchise network spanning nearly 200 franchisees and 240 territories, Christmas Decor generates approximately $75 million in system sales annually.

"Christmas Decor has established itself as a leader in the holiday decorating services industry, and its new partnership with Wonder is poised to drive significant growth for franchisees as homeowners continue to seek their services," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood.

Since its founding in 2023, Wonder has focused on partnering with emerging and mid-sized brands to unlock significant growth potential. The acquisition of Christmas Decor is a significant milestone for Wonder Franchises, which aims to support the continued success of the brand and further scale its operations both domestically and internationally.

"This acquisition marks a key step in the long-term growth strategy for Wonder Franchises," said Adam Lewin, CEO of Wonder Franchises. "We are excited to partner with Blake, Brandon, and the entire Christmas Decor team, and we look forward to building upon the strong foundation they have established. Our priority is to foster franchisee health and expand the system, while continuing to deliver high-quality holiday decorating services to homeowners across the country."

"We continue to appreciate the partnership with Boxwood, helping us identify and validate strong sectors for growth within franchising," said Kyle Tucker, Founder of Tucker's Farm.

Boxwood Partners continues to solidify its position as a trusted advisor to both franchisors and franchisees, having successfully facilitated numerous buy-side and sell-side transactions within the franchise industry.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida, with offices in Richmond, Virginia. The firm specializes in providing senior-level transaction advisory services to entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and private equity firms. Boxwood's extensive experience in M&A transactions, particularly in the franchise sector, coupled with its deep relationships in the global capital markets, ensures clients receive superior service and exceptional results. For more information about Boxwood Partners, visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Wonder Franchises

Wonder Franchises is a subsidiary of Tucker's Farm Corporation, founded in 2023 to acquire and scale emerging franchise brands. Wonder is dedicated to partnering with successful franchises, providing them with the resources, capital, and strategic support needed to drive long-term growth and franchisee success. For more information about Wonder Franchises, visit www.wonderfranchises.com.

About Christmas Decor

Christmas Decor, founded in 1996 by Blake Smith, is the country's leading franchise system for premium exterior Christmas and holiday decorating services. Through its network of nearly 200 franchisees and 240 territories, Christmas Decor provides high-quality holiday lighting and décor solutions for residential and commercial properties nationwide. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.

