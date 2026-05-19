BOXX Insurance, the Cyber Insurtech and Protection Company, Announces Executive Appointments to Drive USA Expansion and International Growth

Bringing Claims Closer to the Customer

Jardine takes over the global operations and Canadian leadership since leading and building the claims and cyber intelligence functions at BOXX since 2022. Elevating Jardine to this expanded role is the natural next step as it capitalizes on its next chapter of global growth. Jardine's deep expertise in translating technical risk into consumer-centric response strategies will be vital as BOXX scales this integrated framework across new international and regional markets.

"As cyber risk becomes more dynamic, the value of cyber insurance has permanently shifted from mere capacity to helping customers stay ahead of threats and the speed and quality of the response when a crisis hits," said Vishal Kundi, CEO and Co-Founder of BOXX Insurance.

"With our global risk intelligence and claims leadership also under Neal's direction, we are ensuring that the insights we gather from real-world incidents are instantly fed back into our day-to-day operations and, most importantly, that our customers receive faster, more seamless support when they need it most," continued Kundi.

This structural shift takes the growing philosophy among top-tier cyber insurance providers to the next level - where claims, security services, and operations are a tightly connected unit rather than in isolated silos.

Accelerating Momentum in the United States

As BOXX continues to successfully scale its specialized cyber products across the US, the appointment of Elizabeth Kim as President of BOXX USA marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy. Kim, a qualified attorney, joins BOXX following an impressive career holding senior leadership positions at Hiscox and Gallagher Re.

Kim will be responsible for driving US market growth, expanding strategic distribution partnerships, and deploying BOXX's innovative, embedded cyber solutions to a rapidly growing American customer base.

"The US market represents a massive growth engine for BOXX, and our products are gaining incredible traction," Kundi continued. "Liz Kim is a proven leader with an exceptional cyber insurance pedigree. Her deep product understanding and knowledge of the complex US insurance landscape comes at a time when businesses and consumers alike are demanding smarter, more proactive cyber protection. With such a strong team in place and Liz's addition, we are incredibly well-positioned to accelerate our upward trajectory in the USA."

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses and individuals insure and defend against cyber and technology risks, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber and Technology Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services and technology insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making clients' digital worlds safer and more resilient; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber and technology events, BOXX is dedicated to helping businesses operate securely and confidently in an increasingly complex digital environment, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Businesses & Operations, a global ecosystem focused on delivering meaningful value to customers and partners. By bringing together Travel, Cyber and Zurich's global operations, including global capability centers, we operate at scale to provide customized, proactive and digital experiences that help individuals and businesses be better prepared for the future.

SOURCE BOXX Insurance