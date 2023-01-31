Boy formerly living on streets reunified with his mother in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with the help of BEB's Children First Software

Children First Software facilitates 1,830 child placements into families in 2022.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEB has been working closely with partner non-government organizations (NGOs) in Ethiopia to see vulnerable children find a path to a loving and caring family. The organization's Children First Software (CFS) provides NGOs working with vulnerable children the opportunity to manage children's progress toward a family.

Most of the current placements in Ethiopia are biological family reunifications. In the past six months, CFS registered 177 reunifications in Ethiopia alone. One of the reunified children is a 13-year-old boy who was living on the streets of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The boy came from an area around Jimma which is over 200 miles away from Addis Ababa. His father passed away, and his mother was sick and unable to provide for the family. The poverty and influence of his friends drove the boy to come to Addis Ababa looking for a better life. After doing so, he fell into street life and developed addictions.

This Ethiopian boy is just one example. Thanks to the family reunification program, he is now reunified with his mother, attending school, and has a hopeful future.

BEB is seeing great progress in Latin America and Africa and expanded CFS from 4 to 11 total countries in 2022. Last year alone, 1,830 children moved from institutions to families with the help of the software. BEB's goal is to equip governments and their NGO partners with a tool that helps them understand the needs of children in their care and act on a plan to move them to the best family placement – through reunification or adoption.

Learn more about how CFS makes it easier to reunify children with their families to brighten their future and give them better opportunities.

About BEB

BEB was founded in January 2010 as a 501(c)(3) organization to promote systemic change for vulnerable children. BEB works to capture comprehensive digital profiles of children through Children First Software (CFS), a technology designed to identify a child's best opportunity for family-based care. Partnering with countries around the world, BEB transforms the process to move children to their best future, a chance to grow and flourish in a loving family.

