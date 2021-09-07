Boyd Gaming Donates $250,000 To Louisiana Relief Efforts

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its southern Louisiana communities, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it will donate $250,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, the largest food bank in southern Louisiana.

The donation will provide financial support for Second Harvest's ongoing efforts to provide food and water to residents of Jefferson and St. Mary's parishes, home to Boyd Gaming's Treasure Chest and Amelia Belle properties, and surrounding communities. These areas suffered extreme damage from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in southern Louisiana on August 29.

Both Treasure Chest and Amelia Belle remain closed following the storm. Work continues to reopen both properties, and the Company anticipates both properties will resume operations within the next week.

"Following this terrible storm, our highest priority is the safety and welfare of our southern Louisiana team members and neighbors," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "This donation will help our partners at Second Harvest provide much-needed food and water to thousands of local residents who are still trying to recover. Additionally, our Treasure Chest and Amelia Belle team members will receive full pay while those properties remain closed, and we will provide them other forms of financial assistance in the coming days as we begin the work of helping them get back on their feet."

Natalie Jayroe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Second Harvest, said: "We are grateful for this extraordinary gift from Boyd Gaming to support Second Harvest Food Bank's disaster response in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Boyd Gaming's financial commitment will support relief efforts in communities in Jefferson and St. Mary parishes, two areas that were hard-hit by this devastating storm. We are receiving daily requests for help from these communities and this gift will help us make the biggest difference we can."

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

