BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Our Company continued to produce solid results in the third quarter, as underlying customer trends remained stable. During the quarter, we realized the benefits of our recent investments in our Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments. These investments produced strong returns, driving revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR gains in both segments. We also benefited from excellent performances in both our Online and Managed businesses, demonstrating the value of our diversified business model. We strengthened our growth pipeline, securing an opportunity to develop a best-in-market casino resort in Norfolk, Virginia, while continuing work on property enhancements nationwide. And we continued our commitment to returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing more than $200 million in shares during the quarter. In all, we are pleased with the ongoing performance of our business and remain focused on enhancing shareholder value."

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter 2024 revenues of $961.2 million, up from $903.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income of $131.1 million, or $1.43 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $135.2 million, or $1.34 per share, for the year-ago period.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $336.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing from $320.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2024 were $139.3 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to $137.3 million, or $1.36 per share, for the same period in 2023.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

Results in the Las Vegas Locals segment were impacted by continued competitive pressures at the Orleans and Gold Coast, while the balance of the Company's Las Vegas Locals properties performed in-line with the broader same-store market. The Company's Downtown Las Vegas segment delivered another quarter of strong results, driven by recent property investments and growing Hawaiian visitation. Midwest & South segment results benefited from a record third-quarter performance at Treasure Chest following the opening of its new land-based facility in June, as well as stable same-store performance across the remaining properties in the segment.

The Company's Online segment produced strong revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth during the third quarter, reflecting increased contributions and one-time benefits from the Company's market-access agreements nationwide. Managed & Other's performance reflected continued strength at Sky River Casino in northern California.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on October 15, 2024, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $202 million in shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $343 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of September 30, 2024, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $286.3 million, and total debt of $3.1 billion.

Conference Call Information

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Gaming

$ 640,528

$ 641,168

$ 1,925,486

$ 1,966,205 Food & beverage

72,728

70,986

222,361

212,936 Room

50,226

48,720

151,768

148,546 Online

141,312

90,288

417,412

298,153 Management fee

21,030

17,153

64,527

54,629 Other

35,422

34,849

107,725

103,611 Total revenues

961,246

903,164

2,889,279

2,784,080 Operating costs and expenses















Gaming

252,213

251,536

749,966

751,330 Food & beverage

62,713

59,672

187,852

177,623 Room

19,674

19,180

57,728

54,880 Online

115,119

79,080

353,269

252,478 Other

12,171

11,549

38,332

34,119 Selling, general and administrative

102,391

99,944

315,709

299,333 Master lease rent expense (a)

28,160

27,236

83,247

81,163 Maintenance and utilities

40,421

41,720

112,111

115,337 Depreciation and amortization

70,344

64,797

198,934

188,577 Corporate expense

27,614

27,872

88,254

88,232 Project development, preopening and writedowns

11,347

2,405

21,954

(11,268) Impairment of assets

—

—

10,500

4,537 Other operating items, net

(906)

301

4,947

959 Total operating costs and expenses

741,261

685,292

2,222,803

2,037,300 Operating income

219,985

217,872

666,476

746,780 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(392)

(1,585)

(1,241)

(22,445) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

46,208

42,352

131,466

128,933 Other, net

189

(30)

289

596 Total other expense, net

46,005

40,737

130,514

107,084 Income before income taxes

173,980

177,135

535,962

639,696 Income tax provision

(42,852)

(41,902)

(128,516)

(112,278) Net income

$ 131,128

$ 135,233

$ 407,446

$ 527,418

















Basic net income per common share

$ 1.43

$ 1.34

$ 4.30

$ 5.16 Weighted average basic shares outstanding

91,863

100,804

94,769

102,139

















Diluted net income per common share

$ 1.43

$ 1.34

$ 4.30

$ 5.16 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

91,893

100,850

94,807

102,187

















(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.



















BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total Revenues by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 211,861

$ 221,833

$ 662,537

$ 693,043 Downtown Las Vegas

53,300

49,545

164,532

159,093 Midwest & South

522,400

513,028

1,544,916

1,544,047 Online

141,312

90,288

417,412

298,153 Managed & Other

32,373

28,470

99,882

89,744 Total revenues

$ 961,246

$ 903,164

$ 2,889,279

$ 2,784,080

















Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 96,414

$ 105,985

$ 316,105

$ 350,540 Downtown Las Vegas

16,511

15,857

56,344

57,876 Midwest & South

196,867

190,588

573,316

591,105 Online

26,005

11,005

63,538

45,028 Managed & Other

22,529

18,997

70,450

60,094 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(21,694)

(21,611)

(68,444)

(65,314) Adjusted EBITDAR

336,632

320,821

1,011,309

1,039,329 Master lease rent expense (b)

(28,160)

(27,236)

(83,247)

(81,163) Adjusted EBITDA

308,472

293,585

928,062

958,166

















Other operating costs and expenses















Deferred rent

162

177

486

531 Depreciation and amortization

70,344

64,797

198,934

188,577 Share-based compensation expense

7,540

8,033

24,765

28,050 Project development, preopening and writedowns

11,347

2,405

21,954

(11,268) Impairment of assets

—

—

10,500

4,537 Other operating items, net

(906)

301

4,947

959 Total other operating costs and expenses

88,487

75,713

261,586

211,386 Operating income

219,985

217,872

666,476

746,780 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(392)

(1,585)

(1,241)

(22,445) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

46,208

42,352

131,466

128,933 Other, net

189

(30)

289

596 Total other expense, net

46,005

40,737

130,514

107,084 Income before income taxes

173,980

177,135

535,962

639,696 Income tax provision

(42,852)

(41,902)

(128,516)

(112,278) Net income

$ 131,128

$ 135,233

$ 407,446

$ 527,418

















(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:





































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated

$ 27,614

$ 27,872

$ 88,254

$ 88,232 Statements of Operations















Corporate share-based compensation expense

(5,920)

(6,261)

(19,810)

(22,918) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 21,694

$ 21,611

$ 68,444

$ 65,314

















(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.



















BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$ 131,128

$ 135,233

$ 407,446

$ 527,418 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

11,347

2,405

21,954

(11,268) Impairment of assets

—

—

10,500

4,537 Other operating items, net

(906)

301

4,947

959 Interest income (a)

—

—

—

(14,315) Other, net

189

(30)

289

596 Total adjustments

10,630

2,676

37,690

(19,491)

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

(2,476)

(629)

(8,604)

3,983 Impact of tax valuation allowance

—

—

—

(35,856) Adjusted earnings

$ 139,282

$ 137,280

$ 436,532

$ 476,054

















Net income per share, diluted

$ 1.43

$ 1.34

$ 4.30

$ 5.16 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

0.12

0.03

0.23

(0.11) Impairment of assets

—

—

0.11

0.04 Other operating items, net

(0.01)

—

0.05

0.01 Interest income (a)

—

—

—

(0.14) Other, net

—

—

—

0.01 Total adjustments

0.11

0.03

0.39

(0.19)

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.09)

0.04 Impact of tax valuation allowance

—

—

—

(0.35) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.52

$ 1.36

$ 4.60

$ 4.66

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

91,893

100,850

94,807

102,187

















(a) Adjustment to the expected losses for interest on note receivable.























Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

About Boyd Gaming

