Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains Opens The Swaggerty Family Campus

The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains opens its new 19,200-square-foot facility in Kodak, TN.

KODAK, Tenn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains opens the newest facility in Kodak, Tenn. The new Club, The Swaggerty Family Campus, is named for the lead sponsor of the endeavor. The new facility replaces the former Kodak campus which was at capacity. The new Club allows the Boys & Girls Club to serve double the number of children.

The new 19, 200-square-foot Swaggerty Family Campus is equipped with an education center, a technology center, a gymnasium, a cultural arts center, a teen center, a covered porch and more.

The Swaggerty family has a deep history in the community and headquarters their sausage company, Swaggerty's Farm in Kodak, Tennessee. Founded in 1930 by Lonas Swaggerty, Swaggerty's Farm has grown tremendously, today they have the #1 selling boxed sausage patty on the market.

"We're proud to be a part of this project and organization that helps inspire the youth in our community," states Chairman and Founder's Son, Kyle Swaggerty. "This community is our home and has treated us well for many years, it's our privilege to be able to give back and help serve the families throughout it."

The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains operates five locations in Sevier County and serves more than 1,900 youth. To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains visit www.bgcsmoky.com.

For more information or to learn more about Swaggerty's Farm please visit www.swaggertys.com.

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

SOURCE Swaggerty's Farm