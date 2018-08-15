Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces Winners of National Photography Contest

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, in partnership with Sony Electronics, announced today the national winners of Boys & Girls Clubs of America ImageMakers National Photography competition during a celebration event at Sony's headquarters in San Diego. Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle earned the top honor of Best in Show with a portrait titled "Zamira".

The ImageMakers National Photography Program and Contest enables Club youth to engage in visual storytelling and develop skills to take impactful photographs. This year-round program encourages Club members to learn and practice black-and-white, color, digital and alternative process photography. With a rich, 50-year history, the Photography Contest is one of the member competitions from Boys & Girls Clubs of America's arts initiative, which invites youth ages 6 to 18 to capture photographs and express their creativity in five categories: culture & tradition, portraits, fashion, surroundings and photo with essay or poem.

"Sony's longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides an opportunity to connect youth with the tools, digital imaging technology and the creative outlet to express themselves through photography," said Michael Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics. "We're invested in cultivating the next generation of creators, and providing youth with the necessary skills to help achieve a successful future."

Studies have shown that participation in the arts is linked to higher academic performance, increased standardized test scores, and lower dropout rates. Thanks to program sponsors like Sony Electronics, Boys & Girls Clubs are offering quality, affordable arts programming during out-of-school time.

ImageMakers provides innovative and high-quality arts programming that stimulates learning and academic success; inspires creativity; explores future careers; and encourages self-expression, critical thinking and problem solving. As a global leader in image sensors, the heart of photographic technology used in cameras and mobile phones around the world, Sony's national support of ImageMakers enables Club youth to learn the art and science of photography and provides access to the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony. Arts programming helps build design thinking and in turn supports youth's STEM interest, which supports Sony and Boys & Girls Clubs of America's commitment to expanding youth exposure to future technology and possible career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

All ImageMakers winners will receive a Sony Camera package that includes a Sony camera and case. To learn more about the ImageMakers National Photography program, and to view artwork from this year's winners, visit bgca.org/imagemakers.

2018 ImageMakers Winners

Best In Show



Category: Portraits



Title: Zamira



Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle

Judges Choice



Category: Editing & Filter



Title: The Reckless Skeleton



Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington (TX)

Category: Fashion & Style



Title: Blue Flower



Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County (FL)

Category: Portraits



Title: Reflection of My Sister



Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor

Category Winners



Fashion & Style



Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County (FL)



Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle



Madison Square Boys & Girls Club

Nature and Surroundings



Boys & Girls Club of Huntington Valley



Madison Square Boys & Girls Club



JB San Antonio-Lackland Youth Program

Portrait



Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Worth



Sigonella Naval Air Station – Sicily, Armed Forces Europe/Mid East

Culture and Traditions



USAG Grafenwoehr CYS Services – Vilseck, Armed Forces Europe/Mid East



Whidbey Island Naval Air Station – Oak Harbor, Washington



Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver



Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

Editing & Filter



F.E. Warren AFB Youth Program – F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming



Sarah Heinz House



Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

