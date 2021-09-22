Boys & Girls Clubs of America Awards Connecticut Teen $72,500 Scholarship and a Toyota Corolla as its 2021-2022 National Youth of the Year

Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier recognition program for Club teens. As the highest honor a Club member can receive, the National Youth of the Year represents Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the voices of over four million Club youth it serves. For 74 years, the Youth of the Year program has recognized young people for their outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. This year, the Youth of the Year program will award nearly half a million in scholarships to Club teens.

Toyota and Mondelez International are proud sponsors of the Youth of the Year program. As a part of Toyota's dedication to providing youth with access to tools they need to build a great future, Brianna will have the opportunity to hand-pick a brand-new Toyota Corolla, in addition to her $72,500 scholarship.

"Everybody has the ability to make the right decision, but sometimes they need a positive influence to guide them in the right direction." - Brianna, 2021-2022 National Youth of the Year.

Brianna was first introduced to the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol at age nine, timid and unsure of what the future held for her. After being born into a situation that created an addiction to drugs at birth, Brianna grew up much faster than many of her peers. Determined to take charge of her future, it was through the Club that she immediately found a safe environment with positive influences among Club staff to remind her of her full potential. Now, she's resolved to change the narrative for kids and teens who may be facing similar or unique challenges.

Though Brianna quickly connected with many Club members, she became particularly close with her teen director who encouraged her to join Club activities.

From elementary to high school, Brianna has spent her after-school time involved in Club programming, from her early days earning robotics awards to joining the Keystone teen leadership program, the Boys & Girls Clubs supported and empowered Brianna's passions.

Brianna credits her experience at the Club with her ability to open up and better communicate with her peers. It also instilled in her a deep passion for community engagement. "As Club members, we are all expected to understand the meaning and the impact it brings to our community," said Brianna.

Brianna's passion for the community continued to deepen through every activity she joined at the Club. In fact, this led to her aspiration for a career that truly made a difference in the lives of others; a social worker. She wants to spend her life offering to others what she needed most throughout childhood and found at her Boys & Girls Club -- positive guidance and support.



Each year, starting on the local level, Boys & Girls Clubs select Youth of the Year candidates who then progress to state and regional competitions, culminating with the National Youth of the Year Celebration, which features youth from each of the five regions, as well as the National Military Youth of the Year. Regional finalists are awarded nearly $20,000 in scholarships.



As National Youth of the Year, Brianna will serve as an official spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its Alumni & Friends Club. Brianna will also have the opportunity to integrate herself as a part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Agenda for America's Youth, a policy platform focusing on critical issues and solutions impacting young people.



For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

