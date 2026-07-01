Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County to Host 4th Annual Badges for Baseball Event at Nymeo Field

Boys & Girls Club Youth to Play Ball with Local Law Enforcement

FREDERICK, Md., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County partners with CRSF and Frederick Keys

WHAT: Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is partnering with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF) and the Frederick Keys to host a youth baseball/softball clinic in Frederick. The full-day event will feature baseball and softball stations, a mobile STEM lab, and games for Club youth alongside volunteers from local law enforcement agencies, encouraging positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the youth members of Boys & Girls Clubs. This year's event is presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union and Leidos Biomedical Research.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County has partnered with CRSF for the last few years to implement youth development programs. Additionally, CRSF installed Ripken STEM Centers, in partnership with Edgewater Federal Solutions, at Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County in 2022. Ripken STEM Centers aim to close the STEM education gap and apply key lessons such as teamwork, respect, and communication. WHERE: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium – 21 Stadium Dr. Frederick, MD 21703 WHEN: Thursday, July 16th from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

10:15 am – Welcome Remarks by Timika Thrasher

10:15 am – Softball/Baseball skill stations

12:00 pm – Lunch

12:30 pm – Law Enforcement K-9 presentations

1:00 pm – Quickball games with first pitch thrown by presenting sponsors

2:00 pm – Maryland State Police Helicopter demonstration

2:30pm -- Wrap up, dismissal WHO: Timika Thrasher, Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County

Samantha Long, Frederick City Police

Jeffrey Kirschner, Maryland State Police

Calli Guercio, Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services

Stephani Bird, Frederick County Sheriff's Department

Greggory Warner, Frederick County GOCCP PROTECT Coordinator

Mayor Michael O'Connor, City of Frederick

Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County Executive

William Folden, Maryland State Senate

Karen Simpson, Maryland State Delegate

Mason Carter, Frederick County Council

Brad Young, Frederick County Council President

April McClain Delaney, US House of Representatives

Branden McGee, Frederick Keys

Anne Gill, Leidos Biomedical Research

Vicki Johnston, Nymeo Federal Credit Union

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is the premier youth development organization in Frederick County, providing children with the highest quality programs and opportunities for success. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County serves youth from all different backgrounds and demographics, and no child or family is ever turned away based on an inability to pay membership dues. More than half of the youth served annually receive partial or full scholarships. For more information, visit bgcfrederick.org.

SOURCE The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County