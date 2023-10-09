Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York hosts their 4th Annual Women of Hope Benefit

Fundraising event celebrating inspiring female leaders & supporting underserved students of color.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) will host their 4th Annual Women of Hope Benefit on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 pm at The Glass Ceiling located at 1204 Broadway, New York, NY 10001. All proceeds will benefit their academic and community programming at 367 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.

This inspiring event celebrates the women that make up the BHGHNY community and opens the door for those in attendance to network with some powerful businesspeople! Each year Women of Hope honors incredible women that have shown an immense commitment to the service of others and are role models for the young women in the BHGHNY program.

This year BHGHNY is proud to present the following:

Women of Hope award to Michele Thornton Ghee , media entrepreneur extraordinaire, who has held positions such as CEO of Ebony & Jet magazine and Senior Vice President of BET, where she created and ran the first and only network for black women: BETHer.



, media entrepreneur extraordinaire, who has held positions such as CEO of Ebony & Jet magazine and Senior Vice President of BET, where she created and ran the first and only network for black women: BETHer. Community Partner award to Dominique Broadway , a licensed financial planner and advisor and founder of Finances Demystified. Her financial advice has been highlighted on TIME, NextAdvisor, Yahoo!, USA Today, Refinery 29, Baltimore Sun, Black Enterprise, Marketwatch.com, Ebony Magazine, SmartCEO, and U.S. News.



, a licensed financial planner and advisor and founder of Finances Demystified. Her financial advice has been highlighted on TIME, NextAdvisor, Yahoo!, Today, Refinery 29, Sun, Black Enterprise, Marketwatch.com, Ebony Magazine, SmartCEO, and U.S. News. Community Leader award to Majora Carter , real estate developer, urban revitalization strategy consultant, MacArthur Fellow and Peabody Award winning broadcaster. Majora is quoted on the walls of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in DC: "Nobody should have to move out of their neighborhood to live in a better one" - which is also the subtitle of her 2022 book, Reclaiming Your Community.



, real estate developer, urban revitalization strategy consultant, MacArthur Fellow and Peabody Award winning broadcaster. Majora is quoted on the walls of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in DC: "Nobody should have to move out of their neighborhood to live in a better one" - which is also the subtitle of her 2022 book, Reclaiming Your Community. Mary Lanning Alumni award to Precious Blanding , BHGHNY Class of 2018 and is currently studying at Howard University working towards her Master of Social Work and plans to become a licensed graduate social worker focusing on adolescent mental health.

Guests will hear from each honoree about their stories of hope and journey as powerful and successful women in the community.

"I am honored to provide the support and resources needed to at-risk New York City teens, ensuring they succeed in high school, their careers, and life. Through the partnerships of our generous sponsors, board, and donors we can continue carrying out the mission here at Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York and raise these scholars to be ready to take on their careers and life," said Christina Hall, Executive Director of BHGHNY.

With over four decades of commitment, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York is currently the only youth development program in the city offering combined residential and college access services. Continued support of their mission - through events like the Annual Women of Hope Benefit - is helping at-risk, low-income teens break through systemic barriers and become well-educated, career-ready men and women.

For more information regarding BHGHNY's 4th Annual Women of Hope Benefit, visit bhghny.org/woh23. And to learn about additional ways to donate to BHGHNY program, please visit bhghny.org/donate/.

ABOUT BOYS HOPE GIRLS HOPE OF NEW YORK

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York's mission is to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others. Their goal is to graduate young leaders who, within their program, have broken barriers and grown to be physically, emotionally, and academically prepared for post-secondary education and a community-minded, productive life. For more information about their program, visit www.bhghny.org.

Martin Torres

Director of Community Engagement & Partnerships

718 638 1100 ext:2270

[email protected]

SOURCE Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York