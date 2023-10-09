Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York hosts their 4th Annual Women of Hope Benefit

News provided by

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York

09 Oct, 2023, 11:42 ET

Fundraising event celebrating inspiring female leaders & supporting underserved students of color.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) will host their 4th Annual Women of Hope Benefit on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 pm at The Glass Ceiling located at 1204 Broadway, New York, NY 10001. All proceeds will benefit their academic and community programming at 367 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.

This inspiring event celebrates the women that make up the BHGHNY community and opens the door for those in attendance to network with some powerful businesspeople! Each year Women of Hope honors incredible women that have shown an immense commitment to the service of others and are role models for the young women in the BHGHNY program.

This year BHGHNY is proud to present the following:

  • Women of Hope award to Michele Thornton Ghee, media entrepreneur extraordinaire, who has held positions such as CEO of Ebony & Jet magazine and Senior Vice President of BET, where she created and ran the first and only network for black women: BETHer.
     
  • Community Partner award to Dominique Broadway, a licensed financial planner and advisor and founder of Finances Demystified. Her financial advice has been highlighted on TIME, NextAdvisor, Yahoo!, USA Today, Refinery 29, Baltimore Sun, Black Enterprise, Marketwatch.com, Ebony Magazine, SmartCEO, and U.S. News.
     
  • Community Leader award to Majora Carter, real estate developer, urban revitalization strategy consultant, MacArthur Fellow and Peabody Award winning broadcaster. Majora is quoted on the walls of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in DC: "Nobody should have to move out of their neighborhood to live in a better one" - which is also the subtitle of her 2022 book, Reclaiming Your Community.
     
  • Mary Lanning Alumni award to Precious Blanding, BHGHNY Class of 2018 and is currently studying at Howard University working towards her Master of Social Work and plans to become a licensed graduate social worker focusing on adolescent mental health.

Guests will hear from each honoree about their stories of hope and journey as powerful and successful women in the community.

"I am honored to provide the support and resources needed to at-risk New York City teens, ensuring they succeed in high school, their careers, and life. Through the partnerships of our generous sponsors, board, and donors we can continue carrying out the mission here at Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York and raise these scholars to be ready to take on their careers and life," said Christina Hall, Executive Director of BHGHNY.

With over four decades of commitment, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York is currently the only youth development program in the city offering combined residential and college access services. Continued support of their mission - through events like the Annual Women of Hope Benefit - is helping at-risk, low-income teens break through systemic barriers and become well-educated, career-ready men and women.

For more information regarding BHGHNY's 4th Annual Women of Hope Benefit, visit bhghny.org/woh23. And to learn about additional ways to donate to BHGHNY program, please visit bhghny.org/donate/.

ABOUT BOYS HOPE GIRLS HOPE OF NEW YORK
Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York's mission is to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others. Their goal is to graduate young leaders who, within their program, have broken barriers and grown to be physically, emotionally, and academically prepared for post-secondary education and a community-minded, productive life. For more information about their program, visit www.bhghny.org.

Martin Torres
Director of Community Engagement & Partnerships
718 638 1100 ext:2270
[email protected]

SOURCE Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York

Also from this source

Boys Hope Girls Hope is helping New York City's At-Risk teens create brighter futures through their Annual Vision of Hope Gala

Boys Hope Girls Hope is helping New York City's At-Risk teens create brighter futures through their Annual Vision of Hope Gala

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) will host their annual fundraising gala – Vision of Hope on May 16, 2023, from 6 pm until 10 pm at...
Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York Scholars to announce their College Choice at the annual Decision Day Event

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York Scholars to announce their College Choice at the annual Decision Day Event

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) to host their annual Decision Day event on May 4, 2023, from 4 pm – 7 pm at 367 Clermont Avenue in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

African American

Image1

Women

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.