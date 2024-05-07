Bozeman Health Becomes the First Montana Member of Guardian Research Network, Inc.®

New relationship focused on expanding potentially life-saving research in Southwest Montana

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network (GRN) announced today that Bozeman Health joined its national consortium dedicated to expanding access to research studies to accelerate cure discoveries and care improvements. This relationship will bolster the health system's growing clinical research enterprise, which focuses on diseases in the areas of oncology, gastroenterology, and infectious disease.

Kathryn Bertany, MD, CEO of Bozeman Health

"Collaborating with GRN will enable us to further contribute to the development and awareness of new diagnostic methods for diseases and better understand certain illnesses through clinical research," said Kathryn Bertany, MD, Bozeman Health Chief Executive Officer. "It's through innovative collaborations such as this that we are able to help move the needle in the patient care we offer while playing a role in ushering in the next generation of diagnoses and treatments."

As the largest healthcare delivery system serving Southwest Montana, Bozeman Health joins other GRN member health systems representing millions of patients across the country that share the commitment to continuously exploring improvements in patient care by playing a role in the discovery of new diagnostic and treatment options for cancer, rare diseases, and more. By bringing new trial opportunities to the community health setting, this partnership will increase representation in clinical research, thus expanding the availability for trial participation to all communities.

"GRN believes that every patient who qualifies for a clinical trial should be given the opportunity to participate," stated Shirley Trainor-Thomas, GRN Chief Administrative Officer and Vice President of the Partner Network. "Using deep data analytics, we do just that by identifying patients Bozeman Health's research team can contact to educate them on the option to volunteer. Joining GRN underscores Bozeman Health's commitment to innovation and supports their mission of improving community health and quality of life, which aligns beautifully with the mission of GRN."

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, Inc.®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a nationwide consortium comprised of community healthcare organizations focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures and care improvements. GRN works within the life sciences industry and with its health system members to increase participation in data-driven research, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies and employ real world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in underserved communities. For more information, visit www.guardianresearch.org .

About Bozeman Health

Bozeman Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving an eight-county region in Southwest Montana. As a nonprofit organization, governed by a volunteer community board of directors, we are the largest private employer in Gallatin County, with more than 2,600 employees, including 250 medical providers representing 40 clinical specialties. It is our privilege to deliver expert, compassionate health and wellness services across the care continuum, designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the communities we serve. Learn more about Bozeman Health at BozemanHealth.org .

