bp Extends its Partnership with Diebold Nixdorf to Support its Retail Sites and Payment Technology Globally

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and banking industries, has expanded its strategic partnership with bp to provide an integrated solution comprised of hardware, software and managed services.

bp extended its multi-year, managed services agreement with Diebold Nixdorf and will leverage DN AllConnect ServicesSM globally to drive its transformation journey as it looks to reduce the operational complexity associated with managing thousands of retail sites. bp will rely on Diebold Nixdorf's comprehensive service integration to ensure optimal availability of its site systems at more than 17,000 locations worldwide.

As part of the managed Services agreement, bp also sought to make its payment channels more agile, efficient and fully integrated with the digital experience by deploying AEVI's global payment platform (AEVI Motion) at thousands of locations across key European markets. bp can consolidate its payment infrastructure into a single solution and move to a cloud-based payment platform.

Marco Ryan, senior vice president, Digital Customers & Markets, at bp said: "Diebold Nixdorf's managed services enable us to bring greater automation to our retail sites across the globe. Their integrated solutions, combined with their expertise in the fuel and convenience industry, make them the ideal partner to help drive our transformation journey. We look forward to collaborating with them further to accelerate and underpin our consumer centric journeys, innovation and operational excellence."

Hermann Wimmer, senior vice president, Global Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Our objective is to equip our customers with innovative, consumer-centric solutions that meet the unique demands of the fuel and convenience industry. We're proud to continue our partnership with bp as we help them advance their offerings to simplify processes across multiple countries and enhance the consumer experience at their fuel and convenience stores."

Martin Stefan, senior vice president, AEVI Motion, at AEVI said: "We are glad to join bp and Diebold Nixdorf on this transformational journey by helping to simplify and digitalize the payment experience across channels and countries."

About bp

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. Partnering with countries, cities and corporations ‎to provide innovative energy, mobility and decarbonization solutions as they shape their ‎paths to net zero is a core part of this strategy. For more information visit bp.com.

About AEVI

AEVI, provides merchant-facing businesses – banks, acquirers, PSPs, ISOs, ISVs and others - with a platform that enables merchants to run their business smarter by giving them easy access to any payment technology and business solution for the best in-store customer experience. AEVI´s cloud-based platform empowers them to upgrade to more agile and data-driven propositions, driving greater efficiency, more innovation, and an improved customer journey across all channels. aevi.com

AEVI operates across Europe, Australia, and the Americas with offices in London, Prague and Paderborn. AEVI was formed through a carve-out in 2015 as a subsidiary of WINCOR NIXDORF International GmbH prior to the acquisition of the former Wincor Nixdorf AG by Diebold (now Diebold Nixdorf). Mastercard, HPE Growth Capital and Schroder Adveq completed minority investments in AEVI.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

