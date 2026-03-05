Diebold Nixdorf Wins Multiple 2026 Global Banking & Finance Awards®

Recognition highlights company's leadership in payment innovation, ATM services and end-to-end banking technology across Europe

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has again been recognized for leadership in innovation, services and end-to-end banking technology, winning three prestigious 2026 Global Banking & Finance Awards®. Global Banking & Finance Review, which has operated the awards since 2011, awarded Diebold Nixdorf with Excellence in Innovation Payment Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2026, Best ATM Services Europe 2026 and Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2026.

Varun Sash, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Global Banking & Finance Review, stated: "Diebold Nixdorf has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in transforming Europe's banking and payment technology environment. As a multi-year award winner, their continued excellence in ATM services, payment innovation and holistic banking solutions makes them a highly deserving recipient of these awards."

The Excellence in Innovation Payment Technology Solutions Provider Europe award highlights Diebold Nixdorf's industry-leading innovation and capabilities in payments. A key contributor to this recognition is Vynamic® Transaction Middleware, the core technology powering the company's cloud-native software solutions. The platform delivers comprehensive payment capabilities, enabling modern consumer and user experiences, scalability and faster innovation across multiple payment rails.

Diebold Nixdorf's Best ATM Services Europe award highlights the strength of its Branch Automation Solutions managed services portfolio. These comprehensive software-enabled solutions combine self-service, branch and digital capabilities to optimize operations, reduce costs and deliver a compelling consumer experience. The award underscores the vital role the company has played in delivering superior ATM uptime, service excellence and innovative self-service solutions.

Now a six-time award winner for Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe, Global Banking & Finance Review continues to recognize Diebold Nixdorf's dedication to being a trusted partner for financial institutions navigating complex transformation journeys. The award reflects the company's broad portfolio, spanning branch automation, payments, software and services, that securely and efficiently connect digital and physical banking channels.

Helena Müller, senior vice president, Banking Europe, at Diebold Nixdorf, said, "These awards reflect our continued focus on helping financial institutions modernize, differentiate and grow through secure, software-driven and consumer-centric solutions. From advancing payment innovation to assuring seamless customer experience through best technology and services, we are proud to once again be recognized for delivering measurable value to our customers across Europe."

About the Global Banking & Finance Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Awards®, hosted by Global Banking & Finance Review, honor excellence, innovation, and performance across the global financial community. These awards recognize companies that are driving meaningful change and setting benchmarks in the banking, fintech, payments, and investment industries.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

