Empowering members with more convenient, secure and reliable banking through advanced technology and local expertise

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced the successful expansion of JN Bank's self-service network across Jamaica with the rollout of DN Series® 200V cash recyclers. This marks a significant leap in self-service banking for the Caribbean, delivering advanced cash recycling and a more secure, personalized experience to nearly 1 million JN Bank members. Installation and services for this implementation were provided by MC Systems, Diebold Nixdorf's licensed partner in Jamaica.

JN Bank expands self-service banking across Jamaica with Diebold Nixdorf’s cash recyclers, empowering members with more convenient, secure and reliable banking through advanced technology and local expertise.

JN Bank, Jamaica's first mutually owned commercial bank and among the top three largest in the country, set out to revolutionize self-service banking by introducing Diebold Nixdorf's smart ATMs in 2010, making JN Bank the first in Jamaica to allow real-time ATM deposits without envelopes, where the cash is reflected in the account and can be accessed immediately. What began as a technology upgrade became a nationwide modernization that reduced operational costs, strengthened security and gave members faster, more reliable access to their funds. Today, the initiative stands as one of the most significant advancements in self-service banking across the Caribbean.

Ricardo Dystant, chief, Digital Transformation & Special Projects at JN Bank, said: "Cash recycling has helped us revolutionize our branch network so that we can focus on serving members, having conversations and being more consultative. We plan to expand our self-service network to more than 200 ATMs by 2027, replacing legacy units with next-generation DN Series cash recyclers. We are also exploring future innovations with Diebold Nixdorf, including mobile wallet integration and new self-service banking channels, to ensure members can access modern, secure and convenient banking anywhere, anytime."

Transforming the Banking Experience

Deployment of Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series, engineered for simplified serviceability, began in 2025, with 20 cash recyclers installed over a five-month period. Today, nearly 60% of JN Bank's ATM network is "smart," with recyclers making up more than 90% of the fleet. Key features include:

Smart Cash Recycling ATMs enable the recycling of deposited cash for withdrawals, reducing logistics costs and improving availability.

enable the recycling of deposited cash for withdrawals, reducing logistics costs and improving availability. Cardless Transactions via APIs allow members to deposit directly into their accounts without a card by entering their account details. This replaced drop-boxes, which previously required dual custody from two tellers under Bank of Jamaica rules.

allow members to deposit directly into their accounts without a card by entering their account details. This replaced drop-boxes, which previously required dual custody from two tellers under Bank of Jamaica rules. Anti-skimming security using ActiveEdge ® card readers eliminates fraud attempts and enhances member security.

using ActiveEdge card readers eliminates attempts and enhances member security. Real-Time Posting allows deposits to be instantly reflected in accounts, enhancing convenience for both individuals and businesses.

allows deposits to be instantly reflected in accounts, enhancing convenience for both individuals and businesses. 24/7 Managed Services supported by global monitoring tools that can detect and address issues before they cause downtime.

Chad Buckland, senior vice president, North America Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are proud to expand our partnership with JN Bank to deliver world-class self-service banking solutions, including DN Series cash recyclers, Vynamic® software and services, that drive financial inclusion and operational excellence. Our cash recycling technology empowers banks to reduce operating costs associated with cash-in-transit, forecasting and manual cash handling, while improving reliability and enhancing the customer experience."

About JN Bank



JN Bank is Jamaica's first mutually owned commercial bank, 100% held by its savers and borrowers.

JN Bank is underpinned by nearly a century and a half of rich history and legacy, which it continues to build on as a member of The Jamaica National Group. A leading mortgage provider in Jamaica, JN Bank is committed to the success of Jamaicans, through bold initiatives, products and services that instill confidence and create extraordinary experiences.

As a mutual organization, JN Bank understands the needs of Jamaicans, their aspirations and their motivations. Its products and services are, therefore, created to assist its customers to achieve their financial objectives and life goals.

About MC Systems

MC Systems is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in delivering comprehensive and innovative IT services. With a focus on cybersecurity, infrastructure management, and digital transformation, MC Systems empowers businesses across various sectors to optimize their operations, protect their assets, and achieve strategic growth through advanced technological solutions.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated