bp Strengthens Partnership with Diebold Nixdorf to Support its Convenience and Forecourt Transformation

News provided by

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Alignment to help improve business availability and modernization for bp's global retail site estate, driving a consistent and seamless consumer experience.

LONDON and HUDSON, Ohio , Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bp and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding for Diebold Nixdorf to serve as a bp preferred global partner for operational services and retail technology.

Both companies agreed to plan a modernization and transformation program that will target advanced operational service efficiency and resilience, by leveraging technology at bp's mobility and convenience sites.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We are proud that we have reached this strategic milestone in our relationship with bp, demonstrating the trust they have placed in our ability to support their global retail stores to be efficient and future-ready."

About bp
bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information, visit bp.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), Incorporated automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-R

###

PR_24-4117

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Also from this source

Diebold Nixdorf Names Frank Baur as Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence

Diebold Nixdorf Names Frank Baur as Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Frank T....
Oman's BankDhofar is the First Bank in the Middle East to Install Diebold Nixdorf's RM4V Cash Recycling Engine to Deliver a World-Class Customer Experience

Oman's BankDhofar is the First Bank in the Middle East to Install Diebold Nixdorf's RM4V Cash Recycling Engine to Deliver a World-Class Customer Experience

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that BankDhofar is the first bank in the Middle East to utilize its RM4V cash recycling engine in its DN...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.