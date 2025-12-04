Diebold Nixdorf Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Recognition reflects the company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance initiatives

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, is proud to announce it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 by Newsweek. This prestigious recognition highlights organizations that demonstrate a commitment to making a positive global impact.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and CEO, said: "We are honored to be recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies for 2026. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible business practices and our dedication to making a positive impact on our communities and the environment. We believe that strong ESG principles build trust with our customers, partners and stakeholders, and are fundamental to our core values."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to develop America's Most Responsible Companies ranking. Based on a holistic view of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), the ranking is a comprehensive analysis that combines both quantitative and qualitative measures. Over 30 performance indicators were evaluated for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue, all headquartered in the United States. In addition, 18,000 U.S. residents were surveyed to assess each company's reputation for corporate social responsibility (CSR), with respondents providing feedback on overall CSR performance and specific ESG-related aspects. This is the seventh year Newsweek has compiled the list.

Diebold Nixdorf released its 2024 ESG Report in November, highlighting its commitment to sustainability through a number of impactful initiatives, including:

Contracting to source renewable energy for the company's Paderborn, Germany manufacturing site and generating over 86,000 kWh of solar electricity on-site;

Recycled over 6.5 million pounds of materials in the U.S. alone—including steel, plastics and electronics—through the company's Global Product Stewardship Program;

Contributing to community initiatives such as tree planting, disaster relief and education involving employees across more than 20 countries, from Ecuador to the Czech Republic; and

Strengthening supply chain standards and reinforcing a culture of ethics and compliance

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated