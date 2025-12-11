Capital Bank Advances Digital Transformation with Diebold Nixdorf's Newest Multivendor Self-Service Software - A Regional First

VCP-Pro 7 delivers true out-of-the-box customer journeys while providing efficient deployment and operations

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that Capital Bank, Jordan's leading financial institution, has deployed VCP-Pro 7, marking its first implementation on Microsoft® Windows® 11-powered ATMs in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region. The project was managed in collaboration with JBS, Diebold Nixdorf's licensed partner in Jordan.

VCP-Pro 7 is part of Diebold Nixdorf's latest generation multivendor self-service software family, Vynamic® Connection Points. Coupled with Vynamic Transaction Middleware, VCP-Pro 7 provides Capital Bank with a modern, agile and cost-effective solution, delivering best-in-class performance, availability and enhanced customer journeys. In addition, the out-of-the-box solution offers advanced capabilities through a modular design that streamlines deployment, simplifies maintenance and enhances operational efficiency.

Capital Bank plans to upgrade its entire ATM network to VCP-Pro 7 as part of its Windows 11 migration. Earlier this year, the bank went live with VCP-Pro alongside Vynamic Transaction Automation, powered by Vynamic Transaction Middleware, across its multivendor ATM network. This deployment enabled card issuance and personalized customer preferences, positioning Capital Bank as the first institution in the market to implement this advanced technology across a range of ATM models.

Mr. Adel Awad, Chief Information Technology and Transformation Officer at Capital Bank, said: "Early adoption of Diebold Nixdorf's VCP-7 Pro comes in line with Capital Bank's modernization vision, aiming to provide hyper-personalized, differentiating services to customers. This early upgrade unlocks several new capabilities, such as secure, modular, low-code and API-driven design principles, which together accelerate the delivery of new features and customizations compared to the previous version's complex development process. The upgrade also helps the bank retain a competitive advantage by being proactive in product lifecycle management and avoiding carrying unnecessary technical debt in critical customer-facing channels."

Habib Hanna, managing director - Middle East at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are proud to partner with Capital Bank in this transformative journey. VCP-Pro 7's modular design and robust security features provide the scalability and adaptability needed to support the bank's growth while ensuring cost efficiency and compliance with regulatory standards. This marks a major step in our mission to help financial institutions transform their operations with agile, cloud-enabled software, integrated services and innovative hardware designed for reliability and lifecycle support."

About Capital Bank

Capital Bank Group is one of Jordan's leading banking groups, with a strong and growing regional footprint across Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. With total assets exceeding JOD 8.6 billion and total equity of approximately JOD 916 million, the Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, National Bank of Iraq (NBI), Capital Investments, and Capital Leasing.

Since its establishment in 1995, Capital Bank has evolved into a key player in Jordan's financial sector, offering a comprehensive range of commercial, retail, and investment banking services. Through its subsidiaries, the Group serves diverse customer segments, from individuals and SMEs to large corporations and government entities, with presence extending to Iraq, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (via NBI's Riyadh branch), and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The Group's strategic growth is further supported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, which holds a 23.97% stake as a long-term institutional shareholder. In 2022, Capital Bank issued Jordan's first USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond, listed on NASDAQ Dubai, and in 2025, the Group secured a USD 135 million green subordinated loan to bolster its capital base, fuel future expansion and fund green projects. For more information, please visit the Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo.

About Jordan Business Systems (JBS)

JBS is a leading technology and business transformation partner in Jordan and Palestine, delivering integrated IT solutions tailored for organizations of all sizes. The company is a Gold partner for Diebold Nixdorf providing leading Digital & Branch Transformation solutions for Banking sector.

JBS is part of the Midis Group, which covers over 100 of the world's leading IT vendors, backed with a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability. The Midis Group is an international organization spanning the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, please visit www.jbs.com.jo. LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jordanbusinesssystems.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

