bproauto Aftermarket Parts Brand Launches Revised bproautoparts.com

News provided by

Stellantis

14 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

bproauto aftermarket parts brand launches revised bproautoparts.com. Newly expanded website includes search by part number or vehicle fitment, dealer locator, region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico and much more.

  • Newly expanded website includes search by part number or vehicle fitment, dealer locator, region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico and much more 
  • Proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty 
  • Reliable bproauto parts are designed for optimal performance on most makes and models from old to new, domestic to import 
  • See bproautoparts.com or contact a local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram or FIAT dealership for more information 
  • bproauto parts line complements Mopar, the global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis 
  • Mopar remains global OE parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis 
  • Launch of bproauto helps address a key pillar outlined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan — to grow sales in the independent aftermarket 

bproauto, the new aftermarket parts brand of Stellantis, today announced the launch of its newly expanded website bproautoparts.com.

Introduced in North America in summer 2023, bproauto offers a proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts that costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty.

The revised website offers a wide array of expanded functionality, including: 

  • Full parts catalog 
  • Search functions, such as:
    • bproauto part numbers
    • Competitive interchange / cross-reference part numbers
    • Specific vehicle fitment by model or VIN
    • Full application and cross-reference guides
    • Where to buy
    • Dealer locator and direct link to Nexpart (aftermarket B2B parts ordering network for repair shops and professional parts buyers) for easy ordering
    • Region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico with filters for available parts
  • Automatic alerts for error parts that won't fit an indicated vehicle
  • Aftermarket catalog exchange standard (ACES)- and product information exchange standard (PIES)- compliant images for application-specific parts
  • Access to registration for emailed newsletter 

"Our new bproautoparts.com is the perfect search and sales tool for dealers and wholesalers," said Dustin Pedley, head of the North American aftermarket for Stellantis. "Our service to them goes beyond making aftermarket parts that pass original equipment standards for fit, form, function and durability, it also includes helping them get the parts they need to their service bays when they need them. Our new website is a very important link in that supply chain."

The following parts are currently available on bproautoparts.com:   

  • Air filters   
  • Batteries   
  • Brake pads  
  • Brake rotors  
  • Cabin air filters 
  • Fuel injectors  
  • Fuel pump modules 
  • Hub bearings  
  • Oil 
  • Oil filters  
  • Tire-pressure monitoring systems 
  • Struts 

Additional high-quality bproauto products coming soon include: 

ABS sensors

Lubricants

A/C compressors

O2 sensors 

A/C condensers

Radiators

A/C evaporators

Shock absorbers

Alternators

Spark plugs

Ball joints

Spark plug wires

Battery cables

Starters

Brake calipers

Tail lamps

Brake hardware

Thermostats

Bulbs

Tie-rod ends

Chemicals

Timing belts/tensioners

Control arms

Transmission filters

Functional fluids

U-joints

Headlamps

Water pumps

Ignition coils

Wiper blades

bproauto 
bproauto is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments around the world. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry. For more information, visit bproautoparts.com.

Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar  expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

