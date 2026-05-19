bQuest Launches Advisor Accelerator to Help RIAs Reignite Organic Growth

~ Comprehensive plug-and-play growth engine turns aging care coordination and longevity planning into a differentiated prospecting strategy

DENVER, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bQuest, the award-winning aging-care intelligence platform built to help financial advisors guide clients through some of life's most complex and emotional moments, announced today the launch of the bQuest Advisor Accelerator, a complete organic growth program available to all bQuest financial partners. The Accelerator is designed to help independent financial advisors stand out in a market where organic growth has slowed and traditional differentiators are no longer enough to attract new clients.

Organic growth rates for RIAs have declined materially in recent years, with new client acquisition becoming an increasingly competitive and resource-intensive challenge across the independent advisory industry. At the same time, research consistently shows that clients and prospects are seeking advisors who demonstrate a holistic, human-centered approach, one that extends beyond investment management into the moments that matter most in their lives. Aging care coordination and longevity planning has emerged as one of the most powerful ways advisors can demonstrate that depth of commitment, particularly as nearly 60 million Family Caregivers in the US today are caring for an aging adult and are navigating that complexity while protecting their own financial futures.

The bQuest Advisor Accelerator was built to bridge that gap, giving advisors a structured, ready-to-deploy content and engagement program that positions them as trusted professionals from the very first prospect interaction.

"Advisors are realizing that some of the most important client conversations today have nothing to do with markets," said Lauren Clough, CEO and co-founder of bQuest. "Caregiving, aging parents, longevity planning, and family transitions are increasingly shaping financial decisions and family dynamics. Firms that can support clients through those moments are building stronger trust, deeper engagement, and more durable multi-generational relationships. The Advisor Accelerator was built to help advisors lead those conversations in a scalable and growth minded way."

The bQuest Advisor Accelerator is a complete plug-and-play growth engine that removes every barrier between an advisor and the conversations that matter most. The program includes:

Ready-to-use email sequences designed to open meaningful conversations with prospects around longevity planning and care coordination.





Social media posts and branded graphics formatted for immediate deployment, requiring no design expertise or content creation





Educational resources and curated webinar content that advisors can share with clients and prospects to guide and connect clients with valuable resources





Step-by-step campaign timelines and instructions that eliminate guesswork and ensure consistent outreach over time

The program is available at no additional cost to all bQuest financial partners, reflecting the company's commitment to helping our partners grow their practice through differentiation and service as well as to making longevity planning resources broadly accessible to the independent advisory community.

"Organic growth has always been the lifeblood of independent advisory practices, and it has become harder to sustain in the current environment," said Clough. "The Advisor Accelerator gives advisors a genuine edge by providing them with the tools to show up as exactly the kind of trusted, caring partner that today's clients are looking for. The goal is simple: spend less time creating and more time connecting."

The launch of the Advisor Accelerator reflects bQuest's broader mission to help financial advisors integrate aging care and longevity planning into their practice, connecting them with a curated network of local, vetted service providers, educational content, and care coordination resources that allow them to serve clients holistically at every stage of life.

For more information, log onto www.thebquest.com.

About bQuest

bQuest is a technology-driven aging care and end-of-life planning intelligence platform built exclusively for financial advisors. Designed to integrate seamlessly into advisor workflows, bQuest enables advisors to support clients and families through critical life transitions, from aging in place and caregiving, to hospice and estate matters, without sacrificing efficiency or focus. bQuest combines a curated provider network, digital access, and marketing tools to help advisors grow trust, deliver holistic service, and strengthen client loyalty across generations. Learn more at www.thebquest.com

SOURCE bQuest