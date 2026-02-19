bQuest Launches "bQuest Navigator," an AI-Powered Matchmaking Tool to Help Advisors and Families Know Where to Start with Aging Care and Longevity Planning

New conversational AI capability brings clarity to a fragmented aging-care landscape by translating real-life situations into personalized, context-aware service provider matches

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bQuest, the award-winning aging-care intelligence platform built to help financial advisors guide clients through some of life's most complex and emotional moments, today announced the launch of bQuest Navigator, a new AI-driven matchmaking tool designed to help advisors quickly and confidently connect clients with the most appropriate, vetted aging-care and longevity service providers.

bQuest was founded to address one of the most difficult and least supported challenges families face: navigating aging care and longevity planning without a clear roadmap. For most advisors and clients, this is entirely new territory. While a wide range of services exists, from senior living and memory care to caregiving, care coordination, and family support, the landscape is highly fragmented, unfamiliar, and difficult to navigate. Clients often don't know what services they should be searching for, and advisors are left helping families sort through disconnected information at precisely the moment clarity is needed most.

bQuest Navigator was built to solve that "where do we start?" problem, particularly as over 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day and there is a growing shortage of qualified caregiving resources.

Rather than requiring advisors or clients to search through directories, drop down menus or self-select unfamiliar categories, bQuest Navigator uses conversational prompts to capture what families are actually experiencing. Advisors can describe a client's situation in plain language, layering in factors such as cognitive decline, health challenges, urgency, geography, family dynamics, and emotional context. The system applies AI-driven analysis, including contextual modeling and sentiment signals, to interpret the situation holistically, identify the appropriate category of support, and generate a tailored shortlist of vetted providers.

Crucially, bQuest Navigator also provides context explaining why each provider was selected, giving advisors a clear rationale they can share with clients and helping families better understand their options.

"Families don't need more directories, Google searches, or disconnected referrals, they need precision and clarity at highly emotional times," said Lauren Clough, Co-Founder and CEO of bQuest. "bQuest Navigator mirrors the way real client situations unfold, enabling advisors to translate complex, multi-variable aging and care scenarios into targeted recommendations they can confidently act upon."

Fully integrated within the bQuest platform, bQuest Navigator enables advisors to:

Track evolving client needs over time

Share curated provider recommendations directly through the platform

Facilitate warm introductions to vetted professionals

Maintain continuity within a single advisor workflow

For advisors, the launch of bQuest Navigator represents a meaningful expansion of their ability to support clients beyond financial planning alone, without requiring them to become aging-care experts themselves. For clients, bQuest Navigator replaces guesswork and scattered research with guided, personalized support during some of life's most challenging transitions.

"This is just the beginning of how AI can support advisors and families in this space," Clough added. "bQuest Navigator applies AI to structure a problem that has historically been unstructured and fragmented. By pairing AI with a curated provider ecosystem, we can reduce friction, provide clearer starting points, and bring speed, consistency, and confidence to decisions that most families are navigating for the very first time."

bQuest Navigator marks the beginning of broader AI applications within bQuest aimed at helping advisors shorten the education cycle, increase confidence in provider selection, and deepen client relationships across generations.

bQuest Navigator is available now to advisors through the bQuest platform.

About bQuest

bQuest is a technology-driven aging care and end-of-life planning intelligence platform built exclusively for financial advisors. Designed to integrate seamlessly into advisor workflows, bQuest enables advisors to support clients and families through critical life transitions, from aging in place and caregiving, to hospice and estate matters, without sacrificing efficiency or focus. bQuest combines a curated provider network, digital access, and marketing tools to help advisors grow trust, deliver holistic service, and strengthen client loyalty across generations. Learn more at www.thebquest.com

