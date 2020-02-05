BRACH'S® Brings Double the Love this Valentine's Day with New Conversation Hearts

BRACH'S Heart "2" Heart Conversation Hearts blend the tradition of conversation hearts with exciting modern sayings to bring consumers the brand's first dual-sided, embossed messages. Contemporary and trending phrases, acronyms and catchy expressions were selected for the new Heart "2" Heart Conversation Hearts including, "YAAAS," "GOAT" (greatest of all time) and "BAE" (before anyone else). These new conversation hearts deliver a smooth texture and come in a variety of fruity flavors, including Banana, Orange, Grape, Cherry and Lemon.

"BRACH'S is excited to add Heart '2' Heart Conversation Hearts to our existing line of conversation hearts, bringing a fresh new look, taste and feel to the classic candy everyone knows and loves," said Peter Goldman, Vice President of BRACH'S and Seasonal Sugar Confections at Ferrara. "We continue to innovate our classics with unique flavors and shapes to keep up with our consumers' changing tastes and cultural interests and are proud to offer an array of conversation hearts and other festive Valentine's Day treats for all to enjoy."

BRACH'S has led the conversation hearts segment for several years by providing fans a variety of flavors, formats and styles to gift, bake, decorate, and simply enjoy throughout the Valentine's Day season. Ferrara, the maker of BRACH'S, is the category leader in Valentine's Day sugar confections and has a 91% total market share of America's favorite Valentine's Day candy – conversation hearts!* Beyond conversation hearts, Ferrara produces a variety of seasonal favorites – from SweeTARTS heart-shaped lollipops to charming NERDS® characters with bowties filled with Big Chewy NERDS candy to Fun Dip® Candy & Card Kits – perfect for classroom exchanges.

For additional information, including recipes and more, please visit www.brachs.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

*IRI Market Advantage Total US MULO+C 6 Weeks Ending 2/17/19

