BRACH'S® Reveals "LOVE YOU" is America's Favorite Conversation Heart Message and Other Sweet Facts About its Iconic Valentine's Day Candy

America's #1 Conversation Heart brand* is back with its beloved heart-shaped lineup and the debut of its newest treat, Mellowcreme® Roses candy

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Will you BE MINE? A recent, first-of-its-kind Valentine's Day survey** by BRACH'S® has uncovered that most U.S. adults (78%) enjoy conversation hearts because the messages are fun to read. With the season of love upon us, fans can celebrate the return of BRACH'S classic, heart-shaped candies with sweet findings that reveal what people like most about the iconic treat – and what your favorite conversation heart messages might say about you.

Those surveyed most often use conversation hearts to simply eat and enjoy (66%) or to tell someone that they are special (62%). It's no wonder BRACH'S, the largest conversation heart brand*** in the United States, makes nearly 8 million pounds of the candy every year. So, what are Americans' preferences when it comes to conversation hearts?

Conversation Heart Preferences

Favorite Messages : When asked to rank their top five conversation heart messages, "LOVE YOU" was chosen most often (50%) with "BE MINE" (46%) and "KISS ME" (46%) not far behind.

: When asked to rank their top five conversation heart messages, "LOVE YOU" was chosen most often (50%) with "BE MINE" (46%) and "KISS ME" (46%) not far behind. Keeping Up with Tradition : Three in four U.S. adults surveyed (75%) prefer traditional conversation heart messages like " LUV YOU " over sarcastic/witty (e.g., "DREAM ON"), contemporary (e.g., "DM ME"), or cultural messages (e.g., "BAE").

: Three in four U.S. adults surveyed (75%) prefer traditional conversation heart messages like " " over sarcastic/witty (e.g., "DREAM ON"), contemporary (e.g., "DM ME"), or cultural messages (e.g., "BAE"). Why They're Loved : In addition to being fun to read, Americans mostly love the iconic treat because they taste good (71%) and make them feel nostalgic (57%).

: In addition to being fun to read, Americans mostly love the iconic treat because they taste good (71%) and make them feel nostalgic (57%). Generational Love: Gen Z and Millennials use conversation hearts to show romantic affection (65%, 62%) or to ask someone out on a date (25%, 23%) compared to and more often than other generations. Gen Z are also more likely than other generations to share conversation hearts with friends (52%) or parents (29%). Awe, how sweet!

What's on Your Heart?

Real Love : Americans who favor traditional conversation heart messages are most likely to prefer long-term relationships (67%).

: Americans who favor traditional conversation heart messages are most likely to prefer long-term relationships (67%). Modern Fun : Americans who prefer contemporary (e.g., "DM ME") conversation heart messages are most likely to enjoy candlelight concerts (22%) and wear matching outfits with their family (32%).

: Americans who prefer contemporary (e.g., "DM ME") conversation heart messages are most likely to enjoy candlelight concerts (22%) and wear matching outfits with their family (32%). Smooth Moves : Americans whose favorite conversation heart message is "LOVE" are more likely to say their family loves doing social media challenges together, like dancing (25%).

: Americans whose favorite conversation heart message is "LOVE" are more likely to say their family loves doing social media challenges together, like dancing (25%). Romantic Fire: Aries favors the "ONLY YOU" conversation heart message (22% marked it in their top 3 messages) significantly more than any other zodiac sign.

"Conversation hearts are an important part of BRACH'S nearly 120-year-long history, beloved by many across generations and we're proud to continue this legacy in 2024," said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "From classic to contemporary messages, and many delicious flavors and varieties, we know so many people love conversation hearts for their own unique reasons. We take great joy in creating these shareable, heart-shaped candies that spark moments of connection for so many every February. My favorite conversation heart message is 'BE MINE.'"

Stop and Smell the Roses!

This season, BRACH'S is also introducing its latest seasonal innovation, Mellowcreme® Roses candy. Each pack of unique rose-shaped candy will be sure to make celebrations sweeter with three delicious new flavors: Frosted Sugar Cookie, Strawberry Cupcake, and Valentine's Day Party Punch. Pluck them while you can!

Fan-favorite FRIENDS Conversation Hearts are also returning for a second year. Featuring iconic FRIENDS references and a delicious blend of flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Orange, they're ideal for saying "HOW YOU DOIN" and "UR MY LBSTR."

Perfect for friendship exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting, BRACH'S new Mellowcreme® Roses, as well as FRIENDS Conversation Hearts, Large Conversation Hearts, Tiny Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks Conversation Hearts, and other seasonal treats, are available now at retailers nationwide. Buy online or find the product at a store near you via the product locator.

About BRACH'S® Candy

For more than a century, BRACH'S® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH's is America's seasonal sugar candy leader***. The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including the #1 Conversation Heart, Candy Cane, Easter Jelly Bean, and Candy Corn***. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States*. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 7,500 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20 popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets, and Yogurte 100 for more than 40 countries worldwide. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations around the world that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

