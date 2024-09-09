BRACH'S® Unveils First-Ever "Candy Corn Suite" for the Sweetest Fall Getaway

Beginning today (Sept. 9), candy corn superfans and their families can reserve their stay in the BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively offered at two Great Wolf Lodge locations – Pocono Mountains, Pa. and Gurnee, Ill. Guests can make moments sweeter at these delicious destinations starting the first day of fall (Sept. 22) through Halloween (Oct. 31).

The suite will be decked out top-to-bottom in all things orange, yellow, and white, providing the ultimate experience for the more than half of Americans (64%) planning to celebrate the fall season who say they enjoy eating candy corn**. Candy corn superfans say they love candy corn most for the taste (74%) and because it reminds them of their childhood (56%). The guest experience includes:

Candy Corn for All: What's a Candy Corn Suite without BRACH'S Candy Corn and Mellowcreme ® candies? Guests can enjoy sweet treats from a fully stocked pantry cart with BRACH'S Classic Candy Corn, Mellowcreme ® Pumpkins, and other snacks, like popcorn for the perfect fall pairing.

What's a Candy Corn Suite without BRACH'S Candy Corn and Mellowcreme candies? Guests can enjoy sweet treats from a fully stocked pantry cart with BRACH'S Classic Candy Corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins, and other snacks, like popcorn for the perfect fall pairing. The Sweetest Decorations: From iridescent candy corn headboards to an illuminated "Make Moments Sweeter" wall sign and a candy corn checkers game, guests of the suite will be fully immersed in a world of candy corn from the moment they walk through the door.

Candy Corn Club: To keep the candy corn love rolling, each stay in the Candy Corn Suite includes membership in the official BRACH'S Candy Corn Club, giving guests a year's supply of the treat*** delivered to their home after completion of their visit. Additionally, members of the Candy Corn Club will be among the first to know about BRACH'S-related news and seasonal innovations.

"We know candy corn is always a hotly debated topic come this time of year, and in fact, our recent survey uncovered many Americans who plan to celebrate the fall season (72%) agree people have polarizing opinions about candy corn**," said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "We're focused on the candy corn superfans. I always love to see the creative candy corn memes crop up this time of year, and we're looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy a real-life candy corn dreamland with the BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite at Great Wolf Lodge. It's delicious-looking, fun, and oh-so timely for Halloween's sweetest moments."

Nearly half of Americans (47%) who plan to celebrate the season are gearing up for a fall family getaway this year**, and the BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite will be the ultimate destination to celebrate the season and make memories together. Reservations can be made via phone by calling 800-905-9653 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The suite sleeps up to 5-6 guests with rates starting at $349 per night (plus taxes and resort fees) and includes unlimited access to Great Wolf Lodge's expansive indoor water park for the duration of the stay. Guests will also have access to a collection of family-friendly attractions, immersive entertainment offerings and resort-wide seasonal events and activities. To learn more visit: https://www.greatwolf.com/candy-corn-suite.

Ferrara®, the owner of the BRACH'S brand, will also serve as the exclusive candy partner for the Trick-Or-Treat Trail during Great Wolf Lodge's annual Howl-O-Ween celebration Sept. 26 to Oct. 31. As families navigate the Trick-Or-Treat Trail at Great Wolf Lodge resort locations across the U.S., they'll discover moments of sweetness with iconic Ferrara treats being passed out, including NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, and BRACH'S® Candy Corn. This year, Great Wolf Lodge is even incorporating a candy corn-inspired Trick-Or-Treat stop along the trail, to further celebrate the iconic fall treat.

This year, BRACH'S is celebrating its 120-year anniversary, so to make the season even sweeter, BRACH'S is introducing its newest innovation, Mellowcreme® Autumn Leaves candy, in five fall-inspired flavors: Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Sweet Maple, Salted Butterscotch and Spiced Cider. A recent survey** conducted by BRACH'S revealed 42% of Americans who plan to celebrate the fall season are most likely to purchase special shaped candy, or candies with special themes (33%). These new treats are perfect for adding a festive touch to baked goods or including within a tasty snack mix, and bring the tastes of autumn in every delicious bite.

BRACH'S full fall lineup – including Mellowcreme® Autumn Leaves, Classic Candy Corn, Harvest Candy Corn, Mellowcreme® Pumpkins, Mellowcreme® Autumn Mix, Mellowcreme® Caramel Apples and Milk Maid® Caramels – are available at major retailers nationwide this fall season. Buy online or find the product at a store near you via the product locator.

Show how you make moments sweeter using BRACH'S Candy Corn with friends, family and loved ones by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For seasonal recipe inspiration, visit Brachs.com .

About BRACH'S® Candy

For 120 years, BRACH'S® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH'S is America's candy corn leader* and the #1 seasonal sugar candy brand****. The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including Candy Corn, Conversation Heart, Candy Cane and Easter Jelly Beans. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,000 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held, Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara.

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. is North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts, and through its subsidiaries and affiliates, owns and operates family resorts under the Great Wolf Lodge brand. Great Wolf Resorts is a fully integrated resort company with locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Manteca, Calif.; Perryville, Md. and Webster, Texas. Additionally, a Great Wolf Lodge in Naples, Fl. is scheduled to open Sept. 2024 and an additional resort in Mashantucket, Conn. will open Spring 2025. Additional information may be found on the company's online media center .

