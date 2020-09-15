Brad Audet Named Chief Marketing Officer For Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced the appointment of Brad Audet as Chief Marketing Officer. Based out of the company's Irvine, Calif., headquarters, Audet will report to Jim Lievois, Executive Vice President. His appointment is effective September 15, 2020.

In his role, Audet will be tasked with leading a nimble, responsive marketing organization that builds Mazda's brand value and drives meaningful, personal connection between Mazda and its customers. As a part of the U.S. leadership team, he'll engage expertise across the organization to deliver products and campaigns that will propel the company into its next 100 years. He'll also partner with Mazda's exceptional dealer network to create an engaging customer experience that is uniquely Mazda.

"Brad has been leading the Marketing team as interim CMO since March and has successfully guided our marketing operations during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and volatility," MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. "Looking ahead, I am confident Brad will continue this trajectory, leading a seamlessly integrated marketing division that adapts quickly and intelligently to the ever-changing consumer landscape."

"Brad stepped into the interim role at a challenging time for our industry as we were all figuring out how to navigate Covid-19," NDAC Chairman Jim McDonald said. "He has been a good listener to the needs of dealers and has brought fresh perspective to Mazda's marketing approach. We look forward to partnering with him in his new role."

Audet joins MNAO with more than 29 years of considerable marketing experience. Most recently, Audet spent seven years as the EVP of Garage Team Mazda (GTM), WPP's bespoke integrated marketing agency for Mazda. Audet led marketing transformation for GTM and served as a strategic counselor to the Mazda executive team.

Prior to GTM, Audet served as EVP of Team Detroit, a WPP-based company, serving clients such as White Castle, Bosch, United Way, Dollar General and Sports Authority, among others. Audet has also worked at some of the industry's most respected agencies, including J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, Mullen, Arc Worldwide, McCann and BBDO.

"Mazda is a brand on the move, and I'm excited about what the future holds for our employees, customers, partners and dealers," Audet said. "Over the coming months, I look forward to working with the team at Mazda and with our WPP agency partners to continue building on our growth and momentum."

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

