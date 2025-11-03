Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 25,161 vehicles; a decrease of 32.6 percent compared to October 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 344,825 vehicles sold; a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 32.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,177 vehicles in October, an increase of 2.5 percent compared to October 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 62,700; an increase of .3 percent compared to the same time last year.

October 2025 sales highlights include:

  • Second best October sales of CX-50 with 8,351 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 6,815 vehicles, an increase of .1 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 70,832 vehicles sold; an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 9,282 vehicles; an increase of 10 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 84,351 vehicles sold; an increase of 9 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














October

October

YOY %

% MTD


October

October

YOY %

% MTD



2025

2024

Change

DSR


2025

2024

Change

DSR













Mazda3

1,440

3,490

(58.7) %

(58.7) %


24,277

31,558

(23.1) %

(22.8) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

920

2,457

(62.6) %

(62.6) %


17078

18,406

(7.2) %

(6.9) %


Mazda 3 HB

520

1,033

(49.7) %

(49.7) %


7199

13,152

(45.3) %

(45.0) %













Mazda6

0

0

-

-


0

0

-

-













MX-5 Miata

503

911

(44.8) %

(44.8) %


7,802

6,691

16.6 %

17.1 %


MX-5 

308

482

(36.1) %

(36.1) %


4130

3,189

29.5 %

30.0 %


MXR

195

429

(54.5) %

(54.5) %


3672

3,502

4.9 %

5.3 %













CX-3

-

0

-

-


-

0

-

-


CX-30

3,390

7,216

(53.0) %

(53.0) %


50537

80,796

(37.5) %

(37.2) %


CX-5

8,981

10,166

(11.7) %

(11.7) %


114769

114,221

0.5 %

0.9 %


CX-9

0

0

-

-


0

4

-

-


CX-50 TTL

8,351

7,771

7.5 %

7.5 %


87,979

66,286

32.7 %

33.2 %


MX-30

0

0

-

-


0

0

-

-


CX-70 TTL

343

2,517

(86.4) %

(86.4) %


12599

7405

70.1 %

-


CX-90 TTL

2,153

5,236

(58.9) %

(58.9) %


46862

43798

7.0 %

7.4 %


CARS

1,943

4,401

(55.9) %

(55.9) %


32,079

38,249

(16.1) %

(15.8) %


TRUCKS

23,218

32,906

(29.4) %

(29.4) %


312,746

312,510

0.1 %

0.5 %













TOTAL

25,161

37,307

(32.6) %

(32.6) %


344,825

350,759

(1.7) %

(1.3) %
























*Selling Days

27

27




256

257















