Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 25,161 vehicles; a decrease of 32.6 percent compared to October 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 344,825 vehicles sold; a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 32.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,177 vehicles in October, an increase of 2.5 percent compared to October 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 62,700; an increase of .3 percent compared to the same time last year.

October 2025 sales highlights include:

Second best October sales of CX-50 with 8,351 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 6,815 vehicles, an increase of .1 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 70,832 vehicles sold; an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 9,282 vehicles; an increase of 10 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 84,351 vehicles sold; an increase of 9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda3 1,440 3,490 (58.7) % (58.7) %

24,277 31,558 (23.1) % (22.8) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 920 2,457 (62.6) % (62.6) %

17078 18,406 (7.2) % (6.9) %

Mazda 3 HB 520 1,033 (49.7) % (49.7) %

7199 13,152 (45.3) % (45.0) %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -























MX-5 Miata 503 911 (44.8) % (44.8) %

7,802 6,691 16.6 % 17.1 %

MX-5 308 482 (36.1) % (36.1) %

4130 3,189 29.5 % 30.0 %

MXR 195 429 (54.5) % (54.5) %

3672 3,502 4.9 % 5.3 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 3,390 7,216 (53.0) % (53.0) %

50537 80,796 (37.5) % (37.2) %

CX-5 8,981 10,166 (11.7) % (11.7) %

114769 114,221 0.5 % 0.9 %

CX-9 0 0 - -

0 4 - -

CX-50 TTL 8,351 7,771 7.5 % 7.5 %

87,979 66,286 32.7 % 33.2 %

MX-30 0 0 - -

0 0 - -

CX-70 TTL 343 2,517 (86.4) % (86.4) %

12599 7405 70.1 % -

CX-90 TTL 2,153 5,236 (58.9) % (58.9) %

46862 43798 7.0 % 7.4 %

CARS 1,943 4,401 (55.9) % (55.9) %

32,079 38,249 (16.1) % (15.8) %

TRUCKS 23,218 32,906 (29.4) % (29.4) %

312,746 312,510 0.1 % 0.5 %























TOTAL 25,161 37,307 (32.6) % (32.6) %

344,825 350,759 (1.7) % (1.3) %













































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations