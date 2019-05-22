Brad Caldwell of Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named Among Nation's Top Plaintiffs Lawyers

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced trial attorney Brad Caldwell of the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has earned selection as the only Texas lawyer and one of only 10 attorneys in the country as a "Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar" by the legal news publication Law360.

"It has truly been an honor to practice with and try so many cases with Brad over the years," says firm principal Jason Cassady. "He has a unique ability to communicate with a jury. It isn't through gimmicks or gamesmanship, but a truly earnest methodology of seeking the truth."

Mr. Caldwell was named among the nation's best based on his significant courtroom victories during 2018, which included his work as lead counsel on behalf of Nevada-based VirnetX in the company's $502.6 million patent infringement verdict against technology giant Apple Inc.

The unanimous verdict against Apple followed seven days of testimony in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The jury's award issued last April, which included a finding of willful infringement against Apple, has since been entered as a judgment of nearly $596 million in favor of VirnetX.

Attorney Johnny Ward of Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has worked with Mr. Caldwell and Caldwell Cassady & Curry on behalf of VirnetX in several trials against Apple and was interviewed by the publication.

"From beginning to end, [Mr. Caldwell is] always thinking about how things are going to play out in trial, and that is a real advantage," Mr. Ward said.

In August, Mr. Caldwell also served as lead counsel for Acantha LLC in its $8.2 million patent infringement victory against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy Synthes. At the close of the seven-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, jurors issued a unanimous verdict and found that DePuy willfully infringed an Acantha patent that covers an orthopedic implant assembly used in surgical procedures.

Mr. David Talaber, co-inventor of the Acantha patent, told Law360 he was glad to have Mr. Caldwell accept the challenge of representing him in court.

"[Mr. Caldwell] always wants to be the guy wearing the white hat. If the other side starts slinging mud, he tries to stay above the fray, and that made it reassuring to me. [It's] a life's work that we're putting out there. We're not sitting on several thousand patents — this is our life," Mr. Talaber said.

The "Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar" recognition represents only the latest professional honor for Mr. Caldwell, who previously was named to Law360's Rising Stars list of the nation's top young lawyers. He also has earned repeated selections to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list by Thomson Reuters and The Best Lawyers in America published by BL Rankings, LLC.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

