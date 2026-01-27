Brad Lea and Mike Kortas Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Loan Officers Nationwide

Partnership brings unprecedented awareness, education, and opportunity to licensed loan officers across the mortgage industry

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending, the nation's largest mortgage brokerage, today announced a strategic partnership with entrepreneur, speaker, and podcast host Brad Lea uniting two leaders around a shared mission: helping licensed loan officers work with the best platform in the mortgage industry.

The partnership was born from a deep alignment between Lea and NEXA Founder and CEO Mike Kortas, centered on empowering loan officers with greater ownership, education, and opportunity in a rapidly changing market.

"If you want to get richer, go broker, and go with NEXA Lending," Lea said. "When I actually looked under the hood, it was a no-brainer."

Lea, who had long been interested in entering the mortgage industry, said there was no better way to do it than by partnering with the industry's leading brokerage. After first connecting with Kortas a couple years ago when Lea keynoted NEXA's annual NEXAfest, the two continued strategizing around how to bring more awareness to what loan officers may be missing by not aligning with the right platform.

That clarity solidified when Lea learned what truly differentiated NEXA:

Access to 100% of revenue Unbeatable rates Best-in-class technology The ability for teams to keep their brand and simply plug into the platform No compliance or legal headaches; corporate handles it while loan officers focus on selling A real community and culture unlike anything else in the industry

"Most loan officers don't realize how much they're giving up," Lea said. "At NEXA, you don't lose your identity, you gain leverage. You get paid what you're worth, you get the best tools, and you get surrounded by people who actually want to see you win."

As part of the partnership, Lea will work alongside Kortas to bring greater visibility to NEXA's platform through content, education, and direct engagement with licensed loan officers across the country.

"This partnership is about the loan officer," said Kortas. "For too long, the people doing the work have been the ones giving up the most. When loan officers are empowered financially, operationally, and culturally, the entire industry improves. Brad understands influence, education, and accountability at the highest level, and together we're going to make it easier for loan officers to finally see what's possible."

Kortas added that the goal is not just growth, but stewardship.

"When loan officers learn what's available to them and have the courage to align with the right platform, it changes lives. That's what this partnership is about; education first, opportunity second, and growth as the natural result."

Lea brings decades of experience at the intersection of education, technology, and influence. He began his career in software with the belief that knowledge without continuous training is forgotten, leading to the creation of LightSpeedVT, a nearly 30-year-old training system used by some of the most recognizable names in business, including Tony Robbins, Daymond John, Grant Cardone, and Egypt Sherrod. He is also the host of the globally recognized podcast Dropping Bombs and has built a personal brand reaching millions across digital platforms.

"I don't partner with average," Lea added. "I partner with the best. And when it comes to the mortgage brokerage space, NEXA is the standard."

To kick off the partnership, Brad Lea and Mike Kortas will host the first-ever WHY NEXA call, exclusively together, on February 6th at 4:00 PM Pacific / 5:00 PM Mountain / 7:00 PM Eastern. Licensed loan officers can get the link to our webinar and register to attend at RealMortgageSuccess.com.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the nation's largest mortgage brokerage, built by loan officers for loan officers. With industry-leading compensation, technology, and community, NEXA exists to preserve, protect, and promote opportunity within the mortgage industry.

About Brad Lea

Brad Lea is a world-class entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and host of the Dropping Bombs podcast. He is the founder of LightSpeed VT and a leading voice in education, leadership, and personal development, with millions of followers worldwide.

SOURCE NEXA Lending