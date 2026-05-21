NEXA Lending Enters Strategic Investment and Phased Acquisition Agreement with Copper Ridge Ventures

PHOENIX, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending today announced a strategic investment and phased acquisition agreement with Copper Ridge Ventures (CRV), a leading holding company for mortgage joint ventures owned by Tim Owens.

The agreement aligns with NEXA's broader strategy of partnering with proven owner-operators to scale origination, marketing, joint venture formation, and back-office infrastructure. Copper Ridge Ventures supports joint venture relationships between mortgage loan officers and real estate professionals, creating opportunities for stronger alignment, expanded operational support, and long-term growth.

As part of the partnership, NEXA will provide comprehensive support to Copper Ridge Ventures in the key functional areas of marketing, information technology, licensing, processing, human resources, compliance, and operational infrastructure. Copper Ridge Ventures and its affiliates will also actively integrate and promote NEXA systems and strategic partnerships to drive operational efficiency and long-term enterprise value.

"This is exactly the kind of strategic move NEXA is built for," said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA. "We have the platform, the technology, the infrastructure, and the people to help strong operators scale faster. Copper Ridge Ventures gives us an opportunity to continue expanding our joint venture strategy with a team that understands the market and knows how to grow."

Tim Owens has deep ties to NEXA's leadership. NEXA's President, Geri Farr and Chief Strategy Officer, Tammy Richards have had a trusted relationship with Owens for decades.

"We are not just investing in a company. We are investing in the right people, the right operators, and the right long-term opportunity to create value for our originators," said Geri Farr. "NEXA is uniquely positioned to be an ideal partner for Copper Ridge Ventures. Our asset-light, technology-enabled operating model, AI-forward approach, and deep experience in rapid joint venture formation will help Tim Owens and his team accelerate CRV's growth and drive operational efficiencies."

By investing in proven operators and strengthening its joint venture strategy, NEXA continues to position itself as the most forward-thinking and originator-focused platform in the mortgage industry.

For Copper Ridge Ventures, the agreement represents a transformative step and a clear opportunity to expand its joint venture footprint with the support of NEXA's platform.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for Copper Ridge Ventures," said Tim Owens, Founder of Copper Ridge Ventures. "By leveraging NEXA's centralized technology, compliance, and operational resources, CRV is well-positioned to expand our joint venture footprint and enhance the support we provide to our partners and clients."

Columbia West Capital served as financial advisor to NEXA in connection with the transaction.

About NEXA

NEXA Lending is one of the nation's leading mortgage platforms, built to support independent loan originators with the tools, technology, compensation, and infrastructure needed to grow their businesses. With an originator-first model, NEXA continues to expand its platform through strategic partnerships, innovation, and a commitment to helping mortgage professionals serve their clients with greater speed, flexibility, and opportunity.

About Copper Ridge Ventures

Copper Ridge Ventures is a holding company focused on mortgage joint ventures between mortgage professionals and real estate partners. Owned by Tim Owens, Copper Ridge Ventures supports joint venture growth through aligned partnerships, operational focus, and a commitment to expanding opportunities across the mortgage and real estate ecosystem.

SOURCE NEXA Lending