Christopher Griffith Joins NEXA Lending to Expand Industry Impact and Elevate Service for Veteran Borrowers

MESA, Ariz., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending, the nation's largest mortgage broker in US history, today announced that Christopher Griffith has joined the organization, bringing with him a mission-driven focus on transforming how the mortgage industry serves veterans while elevating loan officer performance across the TPO channel.

Griffith's decision to join NEXA Lending comes at a defining moment in his career; one that nearly led him to step away from the industry altogether. Instead, he chose to stay, driven by purpose.

"I was at a point where I was deciding whether I was done with this industry," said Christopher Griffith. "And I realized I'm not done because I still want to have an impact. I want to change how this industry behaves, how it acts, and how it treats veterans." That mission found alignment in NEXA Lending's platform, built to give loan officers the tools, flexibility, and scale to operate like no other brokerage can.

"At the end of the day, the best loan officer to serve a veteran is the one with the most tools, and the highest level of proficiency using them," Griffith said. "NEXA Lending offers the widest range of tools in the industry. That's what creates real capability and that's what creates real outcomes."

"Veterans deserve more than a transaction, they deserve professionals who understand them, advocate for them, and fight to get it right," said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Lending. "Our job at NEXA Lending is to give loan officers the tools, training, and platform to serve at that level every single time." NEXA Lending's model is designed as a true platform, not a traditional lender, and it empowers originators with unmatched access to products, systems, and support. For Griffith, that creates something far greater than production. It creates capacity for impact.

"To serve is to seek the opposite of self without erasing self," Griffith said. "It's using the value and capacity you've been given to support and grow others. NEXA Lending gives me the ability to do that at a much broader level."

Throughout his career, Griffith has made decisions rooted not in personal gain, but in alignment with what he believes is right. Griffith believes the industry must fundamentally shift its mindset when working with veteran borrowers, moving away from transactions and toward relationships built on trust, education, and technical excellence. "Stop focusing on the transaction. Start focusing on the person," he said. "Stop selling. Start teaching. Start understanding. Start growing someone's capacity—even if there's no immediate return."

Griffith is widely recognized for his work with Vetted VA, but he is clear its mission was never meant to belong to a single company. "Vetted VA isn't about one company," Griffith said. "If we're going to create real change, we have to unite the industry, not divide it." He believes meaningful progress happens when competitors align around a shared mission.

"Vetted VA is a banner that invites everyone in; brokers, lenders, companies, and says: join us in serving something bigger than yourself." NEXA Lending's leadership shares that belief and sees Griffith's addition as a catalyst for raising the standard across the entire channel.

"Vetted VA isn't about one company, it's about raising the bar for the entire TPO channel," Kortas said. "When the standard goes up, loan officers win, veterans win, and the industry gets better, and that is something we're always going to support."

NEXA Lending is also deeply committed to serving the veteran community beyond the transaction, including through its nonprofit foundation and initiatives such as hosting wounded warriors at Midnight Canyon Ranch creating spaces for connection, recovery, and support for those who have served.

"With everything we're building, our commitment to veterans goes far beyond lending," Kortas added. "It's about giving back to the people who have given everything for us and continuing to find meaningful ways to support them, including helping more veterans access housing in an affordable way."

With his move to NEXA Lending, Griffith sees an opportunity to elevate loan officer performance through accountability, education, and real proficiency, especially in VA lending. He told us, "If you're not willing to be held to a higher standard, you won't grow in a meaningful way."

"This move strengthens what NEXA Lending stands for," Kortas said. "We're not here to be average, we're here to lead, innovate, and give loan officers every possible advantage to serve their clients at the highest level."

"Veterans deserve to encounter professionals who are genuinely seeking to help, people who operate with a pure heart and clear intent in how they serve, and this move to NEXA Lending matters because it gives me a larger platform to hold people accountable to that standard," said Griffith.

At its core, Griffith's move to NEXA Lending is about expanding reach, increasing accountability, and aligning with a mission bigger than any one platform.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the largest and fastest-growing mortgage broker platform in the United States. Built as a true platform, not a traditional mortgage company, NEXA Lending empowers independent loan officers and teams through cutting-edge technology, competitive pricing, and a culture of ownership. By reinvesting in innovation and automation, NEXA Lending continues to redefine what's possible in the broker channel.

SOURCE NEXA Lending