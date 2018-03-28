Brad Wear Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of Compassus

Prior to joining Compassus, Wear served as chief financial officer for several healthcare companies including US Anesthesia Partners; Carewise Health, Inc.; I-trax/CHD Meridian (now Walgreens); Qualifacts Systems; Breathe America/DigiChart, Inc.; and The Gambro Group.

"As a national leader in hospice, palliative and home health care, it is imperative to have a strong executive team that understands our company's goals and vision," said James Deal, chief executive officer of Compassus. "Brad is a seasoned financial leader with a deep understanding of healthcare who will help our organization continue to grow so we ensure all individuals have access to the highest quality of care when dealing with chronic, serious or life-limiting illness."

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Wear serves on the board of Shoot for the Future, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with spinal cord injuries through educational scholarship and awareness.

Wear received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.

About Compassus

Compassus is a nationwide network of community-based post-acute care services primarily focused on hospice, palliative and home health care. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company was founded in 2006, but its roots in hospice reach back to 1979. Today, the company operates more than 96 hospice, palliative and home health programs with 151 locations in 31 states across the U.S. The mission of Compassus is to honor life and offer hope to individuals facing serious or terminal illness by supporting them with a common culture focused on three core values: Compassion, Integrity, and Excellence. Compassus employs more than 4,500 colleagues who provide a range of home health, hospice and palliative services and other resources to benefit patients and families. Our primary goals are to provide the highest quality post-acute care in every community in which we operate, and to be both the provider and employer of choice. For more information please visit compassus.com, follow the company on Facebook or call (877) 377-1607.

