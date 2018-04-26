Bradesco - 1Q18 Results



Variation%

(unless other wise

stated)













R$ million (unless otherwise stated) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18 x 4Q17 1Q18 x 1Q17























Result









Recurring Net Income (1) 5102 4,862 4,648 4.9 9.8 Net Interest Income 15,686 15,813 16,036 (0.8) (2.2) Expanded ALL (2) (3,892) (5,405) (5,282) (28.0) (26.3) Fee and Commission Income 7,831 8,062 7,430 (2.9) 5.4 Insurance Written Premiums, Pension Plan Contributions and Capitalization Bond Income 17,570 21,192 17,948 (17.1) (2.1) Statement of Financial Position









Total Assets (3) 1,303,842 1,298,328 1,294,139 0.4 0.7 Expanded Loan Portfolio (4) 486,645 492,931 502,714 (1.3) (3.2) - Individuals 177,814 175,469 171,820 1.3 3.5 - Companies 308,831 317,462 330,894 (2.7) (6.7) Shareholders' Equity 113,776 110,457 104,558 3.0 8.8 Assets under Management 2,003,948 1,987,487 1,943,687 0.8 3.1 Highlights









Annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) - % (5) 18.6 18.0 18.3 0.6 p.p. 0.3 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) - % (6) 40.9 40.8 40.0 0.1 p.p. 0.9 p.p. Recurring Net Income per Share - R$ (6) (7) 2.91 2.84 2.64 2.5 10.2 Market Capitalization (8) 237,219 200,521 178,208 18.3 33.1 Interest on Shareholders' Equity - Net 1,519 2,216 1,568 (31.5) (3.1) Delinquency Ratio (> 90 days (9) / Loan Portfolio) - % 4.4 4.7 5.6 (0.3) p.p. (1.2) p.p. Tier I Capital - % (10) 12.4 13.1 12.0 (0.7) p.p. 0.4 p.p.

(1) According to the non-recurring events described on page 5 of this Economic and Financial Analysis Report;

(2) Includes provision for sureties, guarantees, income from credit recoveries, discounts granted, result with BNDU (assets not for own use) and impairment of financial assets;

(3) For more information, please see note 4 – Balance Sheet and Managerial Statement of Income, in chapter "Complete Financial Statements" of this report;

(4) Besides the Loan portfolio – Brazilian Central Bank (Bacen) concept, includes sureties, guarantees, credit letters, advances on credit card receivables, debentures, promissory notes, co-obligations in real estate receivable certificates and rural credit;

(5) It excludes mark-to-market effect of Available-for-Sale Securities recorded under the Shareholders' Equity;

(6) In the last 12 months;

(7) For comparison purposes, shares were adjusted in accordance with bonuses and stock splits occurred in the periods;

(8) Number of shares (excluding treasury shares) multiplied by the closing price for common and preferred shares on the period's last trading day;

(9) Overdue loans; and

(10) Reduction related to the change in the timetable for the application of deductions on the prudential adjustments that resulted in 100% in 2018 (80% in 2017).

Recurring Net Income vs. Book Net Income

Below is a comparison between the main non-recurring events that affected the net income in the period:

R$ million 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Recurring Net Income 5,102 4,862 4,648 Non-Recurring Events (635) (1069) (577) - Goodw ill amortization (Gross) (607) (600) (554) - Other (1) (28) (469) (23) Book Net Income 4,467 3,793 4,071

(1) Consisting basically of contingent liabilities, and in the 4Q17, includes: (a) impairment of non-financial assets, in the amount of R$278 million; (b) special tax regularization program (PERT), in the amount of R$49 million; and (c) program of incentivized installment (PPI), in the amount of R$62 million. Net of tax effects.

Summarized Analysis of Recurring Income

For more information about the summarized analysis of recurring income presented as follows, see chapter "Economic and Financial Analysis" of this report.

Recurring Income Statement Variation %

(R$ million) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18 x 4Q17 1Q18 x 1Q17











Net Interest Income 15,686 15,813 16,036 (0.8) (2.2) - NII - Interest Earning Portion 15,493 15,661 15,900 (1.1) (2.6) - NII - Non-Interest Earning Portion (1) 193 152 136 27.0 41.9 Expanded PDD (3,892) (5,405) (5,282) (28.0) (26.3) ALL Expenses (4,599) (5,414) (5,896) (15.10 (22.0) Income from Credit Recovery 1,447 1,593 1,541 (9.2) (6.1) Granted Discounts / Other (2) (485) (801) (507) (39.5) (4.3) Impairment of Financial Assets (255) (7830 (420) (67.4) (39.3) Gross Income from Financial Intermediation 11,794 10,408 10,754 13.3 9.7 Income from Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds (3) 1,515 1,873 1,627 (19.1) (6.9) Fee and Commission Income 7,831 8,062 7,430 (2.9) 5.4 Personnel Expenses (4,829) (4,878) (4,822) (1.0) 0.1 Other Administrative Expenses (4,810) (5,340) (4,854) (9.90 (0.9) Tax Expenses (1,821) (1,758) (1,772) 3.6 2.8 Equity in the earnings (losses) of unconsolidated and jointly controlled subsidiaries 27 30 58 (10.0) (53.4) Other Operating Income / (Expenses) (2,037) (1,923) (1,833) 5.9 11.1 Operating Income 7,670 6,474 6,588 18.5 16.4 Non-Operating Income (9) (160 (52) (43.8) (82.7) IR/CS (2,483) (1,543) (1,839) 60.9 35.0 Income Tax / Social Contribution (76) (53) (49) 43.4 55.1 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 5,102 4,862 4648 4.9 9.8

(1) Includes impairment of financial assets without characteristic of credit;

(2) Includes the result with BNDU and provision to sureties and guarantees; and

(3) Income from Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds = Retained Premiums from Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds - Variation in technical reserves for Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds - Retained Claims - Capitalization Bond Draws and Redemptions - Insurance Plan, Pension Plan and Capitalization Bond Selling Expenses.

The Financial Statements can be found in Bradesco's Investor Relations website at banco.bradesco/ri.

CONTACT

Investor Relations Team

+55-11-2194-0922

investors@bradesco.com.br

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bradesco---1q18-results-300637457.html

SOURCE Banco Bradesco S.A.