Bradford White affirms commitment to plumbing pros at ASPE Convention and Expo 2024

The trusted manufacturer will showcase an array of leading water heating and storage solutions Oct. 18-23 in Columbus, Ohio, at the premier event for plumbing engineers, designers, specifiers, and contractors

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase its wide range of high-performing, energy-efficient and innovative products at the ASPE Convention and Expo 2024 this month.

The ASPE Convention and Expo is the ultimate platform where plumbing engineers, designers, specifiers, and contractors converge to explore cutting-edge innovations in the field. The event will be held Oct. 18-23 in Columbus, Ohio.

"The ASPE Convention and Expo is a unique event for the plumbing industry, and we're looking forward to connecting with the professionals who depend on Bradford White products," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "This is an exciting time for the industry. Bradford White's commitment to the professionals in our field has never been more important than it is today, and our dedication to quality and innovation will be evident in the best-in-class solutions we're bringing to Columbus."

Representatives from Bradford White will be stationed at booth 501 during the Expo to share information, insights and expertise about the company's products, including the following:

Infiniti ® GR Series Tankless Gas Water Heater With Built-in Recirculation: ENERGY STAR ® -qualified, AHRI-certified, low-lead compliant tankless gas water heater can be installed indoors or outdoors for both residential and commercial application. Includes bottom water connections, stainless steel heat exchanger, ultra low NOx system and a built-in recirculation pump and dedicated recirculation connection.

ENERGY STAR -qualified, AHRI-certified, low-lead compliant tankless gas water heater can be installed indoors or outdoors for both residential and commercial application. Includes bottom water connections, stainless steel heat exchanger, ultra low NOx system and a built-in recirculation pump and dedicated recirculation connection. AeroTherm ® Series Heat Pump: With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the ENERGY STAR ® -certified AeroTherm ® Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. The AeroTherm ® Series water heaters are easy to install and maintain and feature the AeroTherm ® integrated smart control panel plus five operating modes (heat pump, hybrid, hybrid plus, electric and vacation).

With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the ENERGY STAR -certified AeroTherm Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. The AeroTherm Series water heaters are easy to install and maintain and feature the AeroTherm integrated smart control panel plus five operating modes (heat pump, hybrid, hybrid plus, electric and vacation). eF Series ® 120T Ultra High Efficiency: The ENERGY STAR ® -certified eF Series ® Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD ® controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve.

The ENERGY STAR -certified eF Series Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve. ElectriFLEX HD™: With available advanced features such as rugged Incoloy® low-watt density elements, field conversion kits to fit demanding application needs, Bradford White's proprietary Vitraglas® lining with Microban® antimicrobial product protection, and a Hydrojet® sediment reduction system, ElectriFLEX HD™ water heaters are designed for heavy-duty commercial applications.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, North Carolina and Bradford White's Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation