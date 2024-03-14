Bradford White and Laars® Heating Systems to feature innovative water heating solutions at CMPX

Trusted manufacturers will present their high-efficiency, high-performing products at Canada's top mechanical and plumbing event in Toronto March 22-24

AMBLER, Pa., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase innovative products offered by its Bradford White Water Heaters and Laars® Heating Systems brands at the Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Exposition (CMPX) in Toronto March 22-24.

"Professionals in our rapidly evolving industry are looking for the kind of reliable, high-efficiency and high-performance solutions Bradford White is known for," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "CMPX is one of Canada's biggest and best events for plumbing and mechanical professionals, and we're looking forward to connecting with them to share first-hand demonstrations of our proven and trusted products."

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters and Laars Heating Systems will be available at Booth 517 during CMPX, along with the following products:

Bradford White AeroTherm ® Series Heat Pump Water Heater: With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the Bradford White Water Heaters ENERGY STAR ® -certified AeroTherm ® Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. AeroTherm ® Series water heaters are easy to install and maintain and feature the AeroTherm ® integrated smart control panel plus five operating modes (heat pump, hybrid, hybrid plus, electric and vacation).

Bradford White ElectriFLEX HD™: With available advanced features such as rugged Incoloy ® low-watt density elements, field conversion kits to fit demanding application needs, Bradford White's proprietary Vitraglas ® lining with Microban ® antimicrobial product protection, and a Hydrojet ® sediment reduction system, ElectriFLEX HD™ water heaters are designed for heavy-duty commercial applications.

Bradford White Infiniti ® GR Tankless Water Heaters: The ENERGY STAR ® -certified Infiniti ® GR tankless water heater offers energy efficiency, high performance and cutting-edge features, including a robust stainless steel heat exchanger, high temperature setting of 180 degrees, cascade rack installation and multiple venting options.

Bradford White eF Series ® Ultra High Efficiency Commercial Gas Water Heater: The ENERGY STAR ® -certified eF Series ® Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD ® controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve.

Laars FT Series Floor Boiler and Combi: The Laars ® FT Series floor standing condensing boiler comes in combi or heat only models. This powerhouse comes equipped with built-in low loss header, top connections, multiple access panels for easy install and a stainless-steel heat exchanger for ultra-high efficiency. The combi offers industry-leading 6-plus gallon first-minute DHW delivery.

Laars FT Series Commercial Wall Hung Boiler: FT Series commercial wall-hung boilers are available in 301 and 399 MBH sizes, have a stainless steel firetube heat exchanger, 10:1 turndown, and 95%-plus efficiency. These robust boilers can be wall-hung or floor mounted, common-vented and are BMS compatible.

Laars LT Series Tankless Water Heater: Ideal for residential or light commercial applications with a high temp output setting (185 degrees) and the ability to cascade up to 16 units. The newest member of Laars' water heating lineup, the LT Series has 0.95 AFUE, a unique SS heat exchanger design with 15-year warranty, and gas-fired models that are capable of meeting Title 24 requirements.

CMPX is one of North America's largest trade shows for the mechanical and plumbing industry. Attendees can source products, information, equipment and applications for industry professionals who want one-on-one access to the latest information and hands-on opportunities to come face-to-face with tomorrow's trends.

For more information about CMPX, visit https://www.cmpxshow.com/.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

For more information about Laars Heating Systems, visit https://www.laars.com/.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com .

