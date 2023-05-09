Bradford White and Podium partner to help contractors streamline and enhance customer communication

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers offers contractors specially discounted access to the powerful messaging platform that is modernizing how business gets done

AMBLER, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces a new partnership with the powerful messaging platform Podium that helps contractors grow their business through better communication with their customers.

With premium access to Podium's suite of messaging tools, Bradford White contractors can text customers to gather online reviews, connect with leads and send promotional campaigns, all from a single easily accessible inbox.

"At Bradford White, we do everything we can to help our contractors be more successful," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "Podium makes connecting with existing and prospective customers as easy as sending a text. With their customizable, intuitive tools, contractors can streamline communications and distinguish themselves from competitors who continue to rely on clunky and outdated options."

Texting is the only marketing channel with a 98% open rate and offers customers a convenient, personal 1:1 connection that is more effective than advertising. On average, Podium users see monthly online reviews double and build lasting relationships with customers five times faster.

Podium allows contractors to send custom review requests that link customers directly to Google reviews or industry-specific websites. The Podium platform also routes leads from all channels into a single easy to use inbox, increasing efficiency and conversion rates.

Bradford White For the Pro® contractors are eligible for an exclusive Podium discount.

For more information about Podium for Bradford White contractors, visit https://www.podium.com/bradford-white/.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Podium

Podium exists to help local businesses thrive, so they can focus on what matters most – their customers. Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews, to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way local businesses operate and grow their businesses. Podium is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and was founded in 2014. To learn more, visit https://www.podium.com/bradford-white/.

