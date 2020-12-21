Bradford White announces definitive agreement to purchase Keltech line of tankless electric water heaters

AMBLER, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of commercial, residential and industrial heating solutions and storage applications, announces they have reached a definitive agreement with Bradley Corporation to acquire the assets of Keltech, Inc., a manufacturer of commercial electric tankless water heaters known for their premier performance and durability for over 30 years.

Upon closing, the acquisition will expand Bradford White's portfolio of commercial electric products to help satisfy a wider variety of customers and prepare for the on-going adoption of electrification initiatives by communities throughout North America.

"Since the Keltech line was introduced in 1987, it has been known in the commercial and industrial water heating community for its dependable performance record," said Bruce Carnevale, CEO and president of Bradford White Corporation. "In addition to providing an immediate and critical expansion of the Bradford White portfolio, this acquisition is also an opportunity to grow and develop the Keltech product line by incorporating Bradford White's technology and manufacturing experience."

The Keltech acquisition will also begin a new partnership between Bradford White and Bradley. Some of Bradley's key products are complemented by a portion of the Keltech electric tankless water heater portfolio and Bradford White will supply those models directly to Bradley under the "Bradley powered by Keltech" brand.

"Transitioning the Keltech line to Bradford White delivers extraordinary value to both Bradley and Keltech customers," said Bryan Mullett, chairman/CEO of Bradley Corporation. "Bradford White's history of quality and innovation will help optimize a top commercial tankless brand for the long term, and we will be able to continue delivering quality Keltech products in combination with a number of our safety products such as emergency eye wash and emergency safety shower stations."

To learn more about Bradford White, please visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

