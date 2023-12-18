Bradford White announces launch of new Brute® XTR commercial boilers and volume water heaters

Trusted manufacturer empowers heating professionals with new robust, high-performing solutions designed to fit a wide range of applications

AMBLER, Pa., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the release of its new Brute® XTR commercial boilers and volume water heaters.

Brute XTR boilers and volume water heaters are available in six sizes, ranging from 399 MBH to 1500 MBH, and deliver AHRI-certified thermal efficiency of 96-plus percent.

Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the release of its new Brute® XTR commercial boilers and volume water heaters.

"With the Brute XTR, we're offering an advanced solution that meets the high standards of heating professionals in the field and empowers them to deliver the high-performing, long-lasting products their customers need," said Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White. "The Brute XTR was developed to ensure our professional customers have a robust, easily installed solution that fits a wide range of applications."

The Brute XTR line-up features:

A reliable stainless steel, low-pressure drop water tube heat exchanger

Dual venturi combustion system for 10:1 turndown

PVC, CPVC or PP venting materials

Variable speed boiler pump

Top gas and water connections and easy access service panels for flexibility in installation

Convenient touchscreen control platform

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters and the Brute XTR series of boilers and volume water heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation