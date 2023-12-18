Bradford White announces launch of new Brute® XTR commercial boilers and volume water heaters
18 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET
Trusted manufacturer empowers heating professionals with new robust, high-performing solutions designed to fit a wide range of applications
AMBLER, Pa., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the release of its new Brute® XTR commercial boilers and volume water heaters.
Brute XTR boilers and volume water heaters are available in six sizes, ranging from 399 MBH to 1500 MBH, and deliver AHRI-certified thermal efficiency of 96-plus percent.
"With the Brute XTR, we're offering an advanced solution that meets the high standards of heating professionals in the field and empowers them to deliver the high-performing, long-lasting products their customers need," said Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White. "The Brute XTR was developed to ensure our professional customers have a robust, easily installed solution that fits a wide range of applications."
The Brute XTR line-up features:
- A reliable stainless steel, low-pressure drop water tube heat exchanger
- Dual venturi combustion system for 10:1 turndown
- PVC, CPVC or PP venting materials
- Variable speed boiler pump
- Top gas and water connections and easy access service panels for flexibility in installation
- Convenient touchscreen control platform
For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters and the Brute XTR series of boilers and volume water heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.
About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.
BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:
Rebecca Owens
Senior Communications Manager
Bradford White Corporation
(215) 641-9400
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]
SOURCE Bradford White Corporation
Share this article