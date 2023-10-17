Bradford White announces lineup of high-performing and high-efficiency solutions for PHCCCONNECT2023

The trusted manufacturer and event sponsor affirms its commitment to plumbing, heating and cooling professionals with support of top industry event, scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Cleveland

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase a range of innovative high-performance and high-efficiency products while serving as a major sponsor of PHCCCONNECT2023, the premier annual conference for plumbing, heating and cooling professionals.

PHCCCONNECT2023, scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Cleveland, is hosted by the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC), the top national organization representing professionals in residential, commercial, new construction, industrial and service and repair segments of the plumbing and HVAC industry.

"Bradford White remains committed to supporting PHCC and the industry overall as it continues to grow and evolve," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "We're looking forward to the shared solutions and strategies that emerge from this important event and the opportunity to continue meeting the needs of the hard-working professionals who drive this industry."

PHCCCONNECT2023 offers top-tier education sessions, a product and technology showcase featuring the latest technological advances, and face-to-face networking opportunities with business owners and other professionals.

Representatives from Bradford White will be at Booth #400 during the event to meet with attendees and discuss the following Bradford White Water Heaters products:

Bradford White Water Heaters AeroTherm® Heat Pump Water Heater with Bradford White Connect™ and Microban®: With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the Bradford White Water Heaters ENERGY STAR®-certified AeroTherm® Series offers value, efficiency and versatility.

With 50-, 65- and 80-gallon capacity units available, the Bradford White Water Heaters ENERGY STAR®-certified AeroTherm® Series offers value, efficiency and versatility. Bradford White Water Heaters Infiniti® GR Tankless Water Heater: The Infiniti GR's wide array of features, including cascading and common venting, variable heat control, bottom water connections and an integrated recirculation pump with dedicated connection, are designed to increase efficiency and make service and maintenance more convenient.

The Infiniti GR's wide array of features, including cascading and common venting, variable heat control, bottom water connections and an integrated recirculation pump with dedicated connection, are designed to increase efficiency and make service and maintenance more convenient. Bradford White Water Heaters ElectriFLEX MD™: The ElectriFLEX MD™ medium-duty commercial tank-type electric water heaters are available in 50-, 80- and 119-gallon capacities to fit a variety of applications, with available advanced features such as rugged Incoloy® low-watt density elements, field conversion kits to fit demanding application needs, and a Hydrojet® sediment reduction system.

PHCC provides legislative advocacy, education and training to approximately 3,300 plumbing and HVACR open shop and union businesses and 65,000 technicians. Approximately 125 state and local association affiliates are part of PHCC's chapter network.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation