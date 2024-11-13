Bradford White contributes to the fight against hunger

Leading manufacturer partners with charitable organizations in Pennsylvania and Michigan this Thanksgiving, committing $25,000 in donations

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is providing much needed support for three charitable organizations this Thanksgiving season, including Jaws Youth Playbook, Mel Trotter Ministries and Philabundance. The company's charitable contributions include both monetary support and employees volunteering their time.

Leading manufacturer Bradford White Corporation sponsors Ron Jaworski’s (pictured, right) Jaws Youth Playbook Turkey Drive along with other charities in Pennsylvania and Michigan to support the fight against hunger this Thanksgiving.

"At Bradford White, we manufacture water heating products that provide families with access to essential hot water for their health, safety and comfort," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager at Bradford White Corporation. "That said, we recognize that too many families and individuals have even greater concerns this holiday season, like having enough to eat. Through our support, our hope is that we lessen the worry over food for our communities and honor the true meaning of Thanksgiving."

Once again, the company is partnering with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and his foundation Jaws Youth Playbook. Their $5,000 donation supports a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive where full meals will be distributed to families in need across Philadelphia.

Bradford White is also excited to sponsor this year's Camp Out for Hunger, and provide a $10,000 donation to Philabundance, the beneficiary of the event. Each year, local Philadelphia radio hosts Preston & Steve "camp out" at the Wells Fargo Center complex for a week, broadcasting live and encouraging donations of food or funds to Philabundance.

Plus, this year employees at Bradford White's headquarters in Ambler, PA, will be hosting a food drive and donating the collected items to Camp Out for Hunger in support of Philabundance, whose mission is to drive hunger from communities today and to end hunger for good.

Bradford White's contribution to Mel Trotter Ministries in Middleville, MI, includes both time and treasure for the Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI. Their $10,000 donation allows many unhoused individuals and families to eat a full meal around a community table on Thanksgiving. In addition, 25 Middleville employees and their families plan to volunteer at the event.

"We love being a part of the communities where we live and work and believe that no one in them should have to go hungry," Owens said. "We're so thankful that organizations like these exist, and being able to partner with them and brighten Thanksgiving for our neighbors in need is a meaningful way to kick off the holiday season."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, North Carolina and Bradford White's Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

