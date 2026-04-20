Bradford White Corporation exhibiting at MEET 2026

Leading water heater and boiler manufacturer to showcase full family of brands at Mechanical Electrical Electronic Technology show in Moncton, New Brunswick

AMBLER, Pa. , April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will highlight its latest commercial offerings at the Mechanical Electrical Electronic Technology (MEET) show, one of Canada's premier conventions for the commercial construction sector. The company will provide on-site demos for a range of tank and tankless water heaters, boilers and burners from its various business units.

MEET 2026 will mark the 26th edition of this respected trade show, which draws contractors, manufacturers and other vendors who are active in commercial construction. The conference will be held from May 6-7 at the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick.

"The MEET show brings together architects, engineers and other commercial construction tradespeople who share an interest in innovation, particularly innovations that promote quality, efficiency and client satisfaction," said Ayman Alarachi, assistant product manager for Bradford White. "At this year's show, we'll demonstrate the variety of technologies available from across Bradford White's portfolio, including best-in-class options to address all types of commercial water heating needs."

Exhibiting at Booth 360, Bradford White will have many of its latest products to demo and display. These products include:

From Bradford White Water Heaters, the AeroTherm Series® G2 and eF Series® Turbo.

From Laars Heating Systems, FT Series boilers, including wall-hung and floor mount options.

From Bock Water Heaters, the 32-gallon oil-fired water heater and Beckett burner.

From Electro Industries, the 36-kW EZBoiler® commercial electric boiler.

MEET will include hundreds of exhibitors from across North America, providing attendees not only with hands-on product demonstrations but also opportunities to network with other contractors, developers and vendors. It is the second largest show of its kind in Canada, and the largest trade event east of Montreal.

For more information about MEET, visit www.meetshow.ca.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation