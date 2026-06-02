Bradford White sparks interest in skilled trades with new children's book

Trusted water heater manufacturer partners with children's book author to inspire the next generation of plumbers and trade professionals

AMBLER, Pa. , June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces today the launch of "No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue!," a children's book written by Paige Knowles and illustrated by Rhiannon Duch.

The book tells the story of Jules, a young girl who discovers how essential hot water is to daily life after her family's water heater goes out. She also learns first-hand how skilled trades workers are the unsung heroes of their communities.

“No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue!” introduces young readers to the vital role skilled trades professionals play in keeping communities running.

"Educating the next generation of skilled tradespeople has always been a priority for Bradford White," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing for Bradford White. "A children's book is a creative and meaningful way to introduce young readers to the trades early, helping them see these careers as important, rewarding and full of opportunity. Reaching kids at a younger age helps inspire curiosity and respect for the essential work these men and women do every day."

The book is sponsored through Bradford White's Industry Forward® program, which has long highlighted the value and opportunities that come with a career in the trades, often working with nonprofit organizations and technical schools to provide educational items or tools that help train the next generation. One such example is Bradford White's grants to Explore The Trades to support a poster kit program used in schools across the country to encourage career exploration conversations around the skilled trades. In 2024, the program expanded to include resources for Spanish-speaking ESL populations, as well as an infographic series for children ages 5 through 11 designed to build greater awareness of the skilled trades.

"No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue!" is the fourth book in the Plumber Paige series. Knowles launched the series in 2021 to help young readers better understand plumbing and skilled trades through hands-on, approachable storytelling. Previous books have explored topics such as replacing a showerhead, fixing a running toilet and snaking a clogged drain.

"My goal with this book is to introduce younger generations to the skilled trades in a fun, approachable way while also helping people better understand how essential these industries are to our everyday lives," Knowles said. "Through storytelling, I hope young readers can see the trades as exciting careers and gain a deeper appreciation for the professionals who keep our communities running. I'm grateful for Bradford White's support in helping bring that message to life."

"No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue!" is available for purchase on Amazon at https://a.co/d/0foEtrHm.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation