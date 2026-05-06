Bradford White Corporation extends partnership with Home Repair Services through $10,000 contribution

Support from the manufacturer expands access to safe, reliable hot water for underserved homeowners

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks with production facilities in Middleville, Michigan, has announced its continued partnership with Home Repair Services, including a recent $10,000 charitable contribution to support the nonprofit's critical programs for homeowners in need.

Home Repair Services works to improve the safety and livability of homes for low-income residents in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the surrounding Kent County area. The organization addresses essential repair needs such as plumbing, electrical systems, roofing and heating. Much of its mission focuses on mobile homeowners, an often-underserved population that lacks access to traditional funding sources.

Through its partnership with Bradford White, the organization has been able to significantly expand reliable hot water access. In 2025, Home Repair Services installed 115 Bradford White water heaters, more than doubling the previous year's total of 48.

"Access to safe and consistent hot water is something many of us take for granted, but when a family is forced to go without it, the work done by Home Repair Services can be life-changing," said Julia Klein, corporate communications specialist for Bradford White. "Our water heaters are designed to make a tangible improvement in people's lives, a mission we share with this great organization."

Many of the homeowners served by Home Repair Services face acute financial hardships, including limited incomes or high housing-related costs that can make it challenging to keep up with maintenance. Lack of hot water access is one of the most urgent problems these homeowners face, one that affects not just day-to-day comfort but also hygiene and sanitation.

"Bradford White's contribution bridges funding gaps and equips our team to deliver ongoing, essential repairs to vulnerable community members," said Ryan Dreyer, director of operations and partnerships for Home Repair Services. "Their commitment to hot water access is evident both in their partnership with us and in their superior product line."

Bradford White's contribution is funded by Industry Forward, the company's charitable giving program designed to raise awareness for the skilled trades industry.

For more information about Home Repair Services, visit homerepairservice.org.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit bradfordwhite.com.

About Home Repair Services

Home Repair Services (HRS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1979, with a mission to strengthen vulnerable Kent County homeowners. The Repair Program is a cornerstone of the organization's efforts to address critical health and safety concerns within households. This program encompasses both major and minor repairs, focusing on issues such as furnace repair and replacement, plumbing problems, roof repairs, and water heater repair and replacement. For more information, visit homerepairservice.org.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation