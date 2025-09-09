Bradford White Corporation to exhibit at 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium

The trusted manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating technology will showcase ongoing innovation for plumbing engineers and designers

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation will share its industry expertise as a featured exhibitor at the 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium, taking place Sept. 24–28 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Engineers from three Bradford White Corporation companies— Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems and Bock Water Heaters— will be available at Booth #400 throughout the symposium to highlight key advancements, industry challenges and emerging trends.

Additionally, Bradford White Water Heaters engineers will deliver the seminar "Navigating the Future of Commercial Water Heating: Key Insights on DOE 2026 Updates, Efficiency, Venting, and Retrofit Design." The session is part of the system design track and will be held in Salon 13-14 on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10:45 a.m.

"The ASPE Tech Symposium is an essential forum for advancing innovation in the plumbing industry," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing for Bradford White Corporation. "Our participation reflects our commitment to providing trusted solutions that address the evolving needs of plumbing engineers."

The conference is recognized as one of the premier technical events in the plumbing engineering sector, offering professional development sessions led by licensed instructors. Sessions also qualify for continuing education credits.

"Events like this one provide opportunities to exchange ideas, showcase new solutions and build stronger industry relationships," Heyman said. "Those connections ultimately drive progress in the plumbing engineering field."

The 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium will be held at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando. Additional information about the conference is available at https://aspe.org/2025-aspe-tech-symposium.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

