Bradford White Corporation to exhibit full lineup at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas

The trusted family of manufacturing brands will showcase popular products as well as new launches

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces that the company and its business units will exhibit at AHR Expo 2026, taking place Feb. 2–4, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bradford White will bring together its full portfolio of brands for the event, showcasing a combination of bestselling products, new product launches and sneak peeks of upcoming innovations designed to support today's evolving residential and commercial demands.

Bradford White will have multiple products on-hand at Booth C5735, including the ElectriFLEX™ MD, AeroTherm® G2, eF XT™, eF Series® Turbo, Infiniti® GS/GR and GC models. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about product capabilities, talk directly with Bradford White experts and explore solutions built to meet efficiency goals and installation needs across a wide range of facilities and settings.

"The AHR Expo is one of our favorite events of the year because it allows us to connect with some of the most forward-thinking manufacturers and suppliers in the HVAC space, where we can not only learn from them but also show off some innovations of our own," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing for Bradford White. "It's especially exciting to demonstrate the depth of our portfolio, and the sheer range of solutions we bring to the residential and commercial energy spaces."

In addition to products by Bradford White Water Heaters, acquired business units Bock Water Heaters, LAARS Heating Systems, FloLogic, Heat-flo, Electro Industries and Niles Steel Tank will also feature products on-hand, highlighting the breadth of Bradford White's offerings and its focus on advancing comfort and performance through integrated, high-quality solutions.

"Together, our family of companies offers a comprehensive suite of technologies that helps partners solve challenges across water heating, hydronics, risk mitigation and more," said Heyman. "We'll be represented across multiple categories at this year's expo, exhibiting proven technologies as well as our latest advances."

For more information about AHR Expo 2026, visit https://www.ahrexpo.com.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

