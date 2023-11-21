Bradford White donates $10,000 to help Mel Trotter Ministries fight hunger

The trusted manufacturer is also supporting the ministry's outreach by donating equipment to the Hope Village affordable housing project and contributing volunteer hours to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is providing critical support for the fight against hunger this holiday season with a $10,000 contribution to Mel Trotter Ministries.

The donation will help Mel Trotter Ministries meet the needs of struggling families and individuals in the Grand Rapids area through its annual Thanksgiving Day meal and turkey distribution.

"Bradford White is committed to helping build stronger communities and ensuring our neighbors have the opportunity to experience a happy Thanksgiving," said Peter Kattula, senior vice president and general manager at Bradford White. "We're proud to partner with Mel Trotter Ministries to serve families in need in our area and demonstrate our ongoing support for the communities where we live and work."

More than two dozen employees and their families are also volunteering their time at the DeVos Center on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers will be participating in several shifts, helping to prepare and serve meals for hundreds of individuals and families as part of Mel Trotter's annual Thanksgiving meal event.

Additionally, Bradford White donated three water heaters for Mel Trotter Ministries' Hope Village project in West Michigan, including two 75-gallon power vent units. The Hope Village project is developing 17 tiny homes in response to the shortage of affordable housing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and to help individuals experiencing homelessness.

Mel Trotter Ministries is at the forefront of battling homelessness through community partnerships and innovative solutions. For more information, visit https://www.meltrotter.org/.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation